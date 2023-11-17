DAWN.COM Logo

Wahab Riaz named chief selector of men’s cricket team

Reuters | Dawn.com Published November 17, 2023 Updated November 17, 2023 08:00pm
In this file photo, Wahab Riaz celebrates after the dismissal of Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi during the 2019 World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds. ─ AFP/File
Former fast bowler Wahab Riaz was appointed as chief selector of the men’s cricket team on Friday, after Inzamamul Haq stepped down last month following allegations of a conflict of interests.

The 38-year-old Riaz, who played 27 tests and 91 one-day internationals (ODI) for Pakistan, retired as a player in August.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Riaz’s first assignment would be selecting the squad for the three-match Test series against Australia and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The press statement also quoted Riaz as saying that he was “honoured” to take on the role. He also extended his gratitude to PCB chief Zaka Ashraf “for entrusting me with this responsibility”.

“The decision to involve former players in cricketing matters is commendable and I am willing to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” he said.

Riaz said he had a “good rapport” with team director Mohammad Hafeez, adding that the two would be “working closely for the success of Pakistan cricket”.

“My primary goal would be to give weightage to the top performers in domestic cricket and announce well-rounded squads equipped with the necessary skillsets. I will always be available to the players for feedback and advice,” he said.

Former captain Inzamam had resigned after media reported one of his co-directors in a UK-based company was managing director of an agency representing leading Pakistani cricketers.

He quit during Pakistan’s disappointing World Cup campaign in which they exited at the group stage after finishing fifth in the standings.

Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel stepped down on Monday and batsman Babar Azam resigned as captain in all three formats on Wednesday.

