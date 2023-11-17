DAWN.COM Logo

Imran moves SC for bail in cipher case

Malik Asad Published November 17, 2023 Updated November 17, 2023 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court for post-arrest bail in the cipher case.

Mr Khan, through his counsel Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, challenged the dismissal of his bail plea by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The appeal contended that the IHC bench dismissed the bail petition, observing that since the challan has been submitted before the trial court, Mr Khan may seek acquittal from the trial court, adding that the former PM has already challenged the appointment of the judge, the status of the court, and the proceeding of the FIA related to the cipher probe.

It went on to state that the high court did not consider the aspect of the “immunity” enshrined under Article 248 to the former PM and his constitutional right to take the masses into confidence on key matters.

It requested the court to set aside the IHC’s decision and grant bail to Mr Khan.

Stay order

In a related development, an IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imt­iaz extended the stay order against the cipher trial.

During the course of arguments, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan contended before the bench that the acco­untability judge, under Section 352 of the CrPC and the Lahore High Court Rules, wrote to the law ministry for conducting a jail trial of Mr Khan due to security reasons.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that since the charges levelled against Mr Khan entail life imprisonment, therefore this matter should be dealt with utmost caution.

The attorney general said the single-member bench of the IHC, dismissing the petition of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, obse­rved the trial was open and directed the jail authorities to allow the maximum people to witness the proceedings.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2023

