Repatriation via three new border crossings starts

QUETTA: Repatriation of undocumented and illegal immigrants to Afghanis­tan started on Monday through the three new border crossing points opened in Balochistan.

The Pakistan government has opened these three new border crossing points between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Badini Shin Bandin, Qila Saifullah, Barbcha in Chagai and Noor Wahab in Noshki districts to accelerate the process of sending illegal foreigners to their countries.

Balochistan caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai told a press conference here on Monday that with the opening of three new border crossing points the burden of illegal foreign refugees on the Chaman border crossing point will be eased.

He said that over 100,000 foreign nationals went back to Afghanistan via Chaman border. They reached the border town from different areas of Balochistan, Sindh, Karachi and parts of southern Punjab.

“Not only Afghan refugees are going back to Afghanistan but other illegal foreign nationals belong­­ing to different nationalities and countries are also going back to their countries,” Mr Achakzai said. He said criticism of Afghan authorities for repatriation of undocumented and illegal Afghan immigrants is unjustified and no one would be allowed to stay in Pakistan illegally.

Referring to the fake ID cards issue, the minister said that around 250,000 fake identity cards have been issued in Balochistan and the matter is being investigated and those found guilty will face strict action.

“In Quetta alone around 50,000 fake identity cards have been blocked,” the minister said, adding that cards of Iranian nationals

have also been blocked in Makran division.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2023