DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 10, 2023

Mohsin Dawar taken into custody, sent back to Islamabad

Saleem Shahid Published November 10, 2023 Updated November 10, 2023 08:51am

QUETTA: The Chairman of National Democratic Movement (NDM) and former member of the National Assembly, Mohsin Dawar, was taken into custody by law enforcement agencies in the provincial capital and sent back to Islamabad on Thursday.

Party sources said the NDM chairman reached Quetta the other day and was headed to Chaman to express solidarity with protesters staging a sit-in in Chaman for the last three weeks against the new border-crossing laws and regulations announced by the national apex committee.

The body had declared passports and valid visas mandatory for all Pakistani and Afghan citizens crossing the Pak-Afghan border.

Traders organisations and some political parties have rejected the decision and demanded the restoration of the old system where border crossings were allowed upon showing the Pakistani CNIC and the Afghan government’s Tazkira.

The federal government has refused to withdraw the condition of producing valid passports and visas at the time of border crossing to and from Afghanistan.

Sources said the authorities concerned did not allow Mr Dawar to enter Chaman and sent him back to Quetta.

He was brought to the provincial capital and detained at the residence of NDM Secretary General Muzammil Shah in the provincial capital under heavy security.

On Thursday morning, Mr Dawar was taken to Quetta airport under strict security and sent to Islamabad through a private airline’s flight.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan failures
Updated 10 Nov, 2023

Afghan failures

The Afghan Taliban may be difficult customers to work with, but Pakistan has little choice as there is no one else to call in Kabul.
Gas tariff increase
10 Nov, 2023

Gas tariff increase

THE recent sharp increase in the price of natural gas for different consumers has sparked a debate over its adverse...
Lifesaving robots
10 Nov, 2023

Lifesaving robots

IN Sindh, a tiff within the caretaker government over the procurement of advanced medical equipment seems to have...
Political revival
09 Nov, 2023

Political revival

Given the direction the MQM has chosen, IPP may soon follow suit.
Jailed women
09 Nov, 2023

Jailed women

THE public’s faith in the criminal justice system cannot be nurtured with brazen abuse of power. Six months after...
City management
09 Nov, 2023

City management

WHILE Karachi is the country’s largest city, it is also amongst the worst managed large urban spaces in Pakistan,...