PSX closes above 50,000 points after 6 years

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 Index traded in the green throughout Thursday, making gains of 933.68, or 1.89 per cent, to close at 50,365.15, a milestone reached after six years.

Financial consultancy firm Tresmark said the last time the index had been trade volume above 50,000 points was in May 2017, when it closed at 50,592 points.

The PSX index had witnessed a dip on Wednesday amid a global equity-sell off due the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the depreciation of the rupee against the greenback.

Major activity was reported in stocks such as K-Electric Limited, Pakistan Refinery Limited, Air Link Communication Limited, World call Telecom Limited, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Pakistan Petroleum Limited.

The top advancers included Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited, First Punjab Modaraba, AN Textile Mills Limited and Sitara Energy Limited.

The top decliners included Pak Agro Packaging Limited, 786 Investments Limited, Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited and Bilal Fibres Limited.