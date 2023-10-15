In pictures: Conditions deteriorate, fuel and water short in Gaza

Palestinians are desperate to find a safe hiding place as the Israeli military prepares for what is expected to be a ground offensive in Gaza.

Conditions inside Gaza — a city of 2.3 million people which is being bombarded by Israel — are deteriorating with every passing day. Water, power and medical supplies are running short, with the United Nations terming the situation inside the Palestinian enclave “catastrophic”.

Israel has imposed a “total siege” to stop food and fuel from reaching Palestinians in Gaza, many poor and dependent on aid in response to a surprise Hamas offensive last week that left 1,300 Israelis dead, according to officials.

In retaliatory air and artillery strikes, Israeli forces have flattened entire neighbourhoods, hospitals and schools in Gaza, killing over 2,300 people, including 724 children.

Palestinians are desperate to find a safe hiding place as the Israeli military prepares for what is expected to be a ground offensive in Gaza accompanied by relentless air strikes.

A Palestinian boy sleeps as his father waits to refuel his car, amid shortages of fuel, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, at a petrol station in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinians run on a street following Israeli strikes in Gaza City October 15.

Palestinians queue as they wait to fill cans with fuel, amid shortages of fuel, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, at a petrol station in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinians queue as they wait to fill cans with fuel, amid shortages of fuel, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, at a petrol station in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian kidney patients lie on hospital beds, as health officials say they are running out of fuel to operate dialysis devices, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, at Naser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

People move the body of a Palestinian, who was killed in Israeli strikes, from an ice cream truck where it was kept, as the hospital morgues are packed, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in the central Gaza Strip.

People cook on firewood amid shortages of fuel and gas to provide food for Palestinians who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinians gather to collect water, amid shortages of drinking water, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian woman sits in a car that was damaged in an Israeli strike as she waits to refuel it, amid shortages of fuel, at a petrol station in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Header image: Children watch as food is cooked on firewood amid shortages of fuel and gas to provide food for Palestinians who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip