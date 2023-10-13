DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 13, 2023

‘Records meant to be broken’: Babar Azam shrugs off India stranglehold

AFP Published October 13, 2023 Updated October 13, 2023 05:02pm
Pakistan captain Babar Azam addresses a press conference in Ahmedabad on Friday. — Screengrab
Pakistan captain Babar Azam addresses a press conference in Ahmedabad on Friday. — Screengrab

Defiant Pakistan captain Babar Azam declared on Friday that “records are meant to be broken” as his team looks to break free of India’s World Cup stranglehold when the bitter rivals clash on Saturday.

India boast a 7-0 record over their neighbours in World Cups despite Pakistan having a healthy 73-56 overall advantage since their first one-day international clash back in 1978.

“I don’t focus on the past,” said Azam on Friday. “Let’s focus on the thing to come as we know records are meant to be broken.”

“We will try to play well and it all depends on how you play on the day, just like we did in the first two matches,” added the skipper whose side have two wins from two at the World Cup after seeing off the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Azam said he has told his players that Saturday’s clash inside the 132,000-capacity Ahmedabad stadium is a “golden opportunity” to write their names into World Cup folklore.

“The India-Pakistan match is a big game, high intensity. Every such game is challenging,” added Azam, a survivor of the 2019 World Cup clash in Manchester which India won by 89 runs.

“I have told (the players) it’s the best opportunity to perform. It is a big stadium that can accommodate many fans, it’s a golden opportunity for us to perform in front of these fans.”

Under Azam, Pakistan broke a Twenty20 World Cup sequence of five defeats (from 2007 to 2016) against India with a 10-wicket rout at Dubai in 2021.

“Didn’t we break the Twenty20 record? I am not worried about the past.” Azam also shrugged off the prospect of having virtually all of the 132,000 spectators screaming support for India with no Pakistan fans having been successful in securing visas to cross the border.

“It’s not pressure,” said Azam. “We have played at big stadiums like at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground).

“But, yes, all the support, I think, in Ahmedabad will be for India. It would have been better had Pakistan fans been allowed.

“But I expect fans will also support us as well.” Pakistan fans from around the world have faced visa glitches due to strained relations between the two countries, who have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2007.

Pakistan did tour India for limited-over matches in 2012 but that did not revive full tours which stalled in the wake of the Mumbai attacks in 2008.

Azam admitted conditions in Ahmedabad are different from those at Hyderabad where Pakistan played two warm-up matches and their first two World Cup games.

“Yes, the conditions here are different,” said Azam whose team beat the Netherlands by 81 runs and Sri Lanka by six wickets.

“You are better off at a venue where you have spent a few days but we will adapt.” Azam admitted Pakistan will look for wickets from pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi who has yet to fully fire at the tournament.

Shaheen has just two wickets from two matches at a cost of 113 runs.

“He is our main bowler. Shaheen himself has a belief that he is a big match bowler,” said the captain.

Cricket World Cup 2023
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Caretaker contracts
Updated 13 Oct, 2023

Caretaker contracts

Are the lines blurring between the responsibilities of a caretaker government and the mandate of elected assemblies?
‘Katcha’ lawlessness
Updated 13 Oct, 2023

‘Katcha’ lawlessness

PARTS of upper Sindh and southern Punjab — particularly the riverine katcha areas around the Indus — have been...
Positive steps
13 Oct, 2023

Positive steps

THE legal debate over the controversial Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act of 2023 is over — for now....
Last call?
Updated 12 Oct, 2023

Last call?

Leaders of political parties must sit together — or be persuaded to if they are not amenable — to agree to some ground rules for upcoming polls.
Yogi’s outburst
12 Oct, 2023

Yogi’s outburst

REVANCHIST geography is a central plank of the Sangh Parivar’s ideology, as devotees of Hindutva dream of...
An inspiring victory
12 Oct, 2023

An inspiring victory

TWO down in pursuit of a formidable target, Pakistan needed a hero. Enter Abdullah Shafique. In his World Cup debut...