Experts, ex-cricketers heap praise on Pakistan following spectacular win over Sri Lanka

Centurions Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique earn the majority of plaudits.

Pakistan on Tuesday made history in the World Cup by successfully chasing down a formidable 346-run target against Sri Lanka, rewriting the record books and elevating their position on the points table.

The victory gave Pakistan two wins in as many games and a huge boost in confidence ahead of their high profile clash against India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Commentators, former cricketers, and journalists lauded the Men in Green for their extraordinary performance.

Former Indian player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was among the admirers of Pakistan’s showing, saying: “What a remarkable win for Pakistan!”

Former national team captain Shahid Afridi praised the team but also suggested that the team’s bowling should focus on a “tighter line and length” in the upcoming matches.

Former allrounderMohammad Hafeez showered praise on Rizwan and deemed Abdullah Shafique as a “rising star.”

Former star spinner Saeed Ajmal commended Hasan Ali for his “spectacular” performance that saw him take four wickets. He also extended his best wishes to the Pakistan team for their upcoming game.

Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta also credited Rizwan for Pakistan’s victory and said that this win has set the stage for an exciting Pakistan-India clash.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas was another one to laud Rizwan and Shafique for their respective centuries in securing the crucial victory.

Header image: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (L) and Iftikhar Ahmed celebrate after winning the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday (Oct 10).