‘Under the Rakaposhi’: Two-day cricket tournament in Nagar showcases GB’s diverse beauty

A two-day cricket tournament at the world’s highest natural stadium in the Pissan Valley of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Nagar concluded on Friday with traditional and unique performances.

Situated in the lap of ice-capped and rugged mountains, the Pissan cricket stadium stands at an elevation of 8,400 feet above sea level and boasts a majestic view of the Rakaposhi mountain — the 12th highest peak in Pakistan, locally known as the ‘Mother of Mists’.

The Pissan cricket stadium lies under the shadow of the mighty Rakaposhi mountain.

The stadium is located in the depths of the Pissan Valley and, like all beautiful things in the world, requires hard work to reach. It takes a 30-minute jerky jeep ride from the Karakoram Highway and another two-hour hike to finally reach the ground.

The stadium, therefore, was the perfect location for the 2nd Chief Secretary Rakaposhi Tournament 2023, which began on Wednesday and concluded today.

The moment when the winners picked up their trophy.

A total of three teams from GB’s Diamer, Hunza and Nagar districts participated in the event. The final match of the tournament was played between Hunza Leopard and Rakaposhi Nagar in which the former won by 61 runs.

‘Cricket under Rakaposhi’

Along with the hundreds of spectators who filled the stadium with cheers for their favourite teams, the tournament was also attended by GB Minister for Women Development Dilshad Bano, Secretary Social Welfare and Information Fida Hussain, Home Secretary Ali Asghar, Gilgit Division Commissioner Qamar Kamal and Gilgit Deputy Inspector General Mirza Hassan.

Locals dance to the beat of traditional music.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Nagar Deputy Commissioner Waqas Johar said the tournament was one of its kind because of the attraction it gained both nationally and internationally.

“The aim of the festivity was to promote and explore diverse cultures, landscapes and tourism potential in the area and create awareness about climate change threats,” he said.

“The mountainous region is most vulnerable to climate change, through this event we try to give the message that climate change is a real threat, and the region has been affected,” the official highlighted, adding that mitigation for the impact of climate change was the need of the hour.

Traditional dhol is never a miss.

Meanwhile, Bano said the event was aimed at creating harmony and brotherhood in the region.

She said arranging such activities on the beautiful and unique landscape promoted the diversity of the region.

Children and elders shake a leg after the tournament concluded.

On the other hand, cricket fans and spectators urged the administration that such events should be routinely held in the region.

Shumaila Bukhari, a tourist from Karachi, said she had travelled to GB all the way from the port city down south to participate in the event.

“I can’t express happiness being here, these glaciers in the background … it is like cricket plays under Rakaposhi,” she said.

A cultural spectacle

Apart from thrilling games, the tournament also became the talk of the town for traditional performances. Local artists, clad in colourful robes and feather-laden caps, danced to the beat of folklore music.

Spectators enjoy traditional music along with a thrilling game of cricket.

However, a performance that enthralled the audience the most was by a group of Shamans. The performers, in a state of ecstasy, swayed with ease and communicated with what they called fairies.

Performers clad in traditional robes showcase diverse cultures of GB.

Another unique performance was that of sword dance, which is an integral part of GB’s history.

Sword dances, often performed during cultural events, festivals, and celebrations, showcase the skill, strength, and cultural pride of performers. These dances often involve intricate choreography, vibrant traditional costumes, and the use of swords, which are manipulated skillfully by the dancers.

A glimpse of the unique sword dance.

The sword dance is not only a form of entertainment but also a way to preserve and pass on the cultural traditions of the region.

Photos by author