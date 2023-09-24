Husband-wife duo become first Pakistani couple to summit world’s 8th highest peak Manaslu

Lahore-based Ahmed Uzair and Anum Uzair have become the Pakistani couple to summit the world’s eighth-highest peak Mt Manaslu — 8,163 metres tall — in Nepal.

According to mountaineering company Seven Summit Treks, which spearheaded the climb, husband-wife duo successfully climbed the peak today along with three Sherpas.

Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri told Dawn.com that husband-wife duo “have created history” by becoming the first Pakistani couple to summit the peak.

“Pakistan feels incredibly proud of this outstanding accomplishment by Ahmed and Anum,” he said.

Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif, who himself summited Manaslu recently, also congratulated the couple.

On Thursday, Pakistani climbers Naila Kiani and Sirbaz Khan had also successfully completed the ascent of Manaslu peak.

The two climbers had commenced their summit attempt on Wednesday from camp 3.

Kiani had achieved the milestone of becoming the first Paki­stani woman to conquer nine out of the 14 highest mountains in the world with her Manaslu summit.