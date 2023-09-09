DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 10, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Samarawickrama helps Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

AFP Published September 9, 2023 Updated September 9, 2023 11:33pm
Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 9. — AFP
Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 9. — AFP

Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed 93 to set up a 21-run win for Sri Lanka in their opening Super Four clash of the Asia Cup against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Samarawickrama’s knock steered Sri Lanka to 257-9, a total their bowlers defended to put Bangladesh on the brink of elimination in the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming World Cup in India.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 236 in 48.1 overs despite a valiant 82 by Towhid Hridoy and suffered their second loss in the Super Four stage.

With one match to go, Bangladesh need a mathematical miracle for a place in the final on September 17.

Dasun Shanaka, who turned 32 on Saturday, played a captain’s role with his 24 and three wickets from his medium-pace bowling.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana and fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana also took three wickets each.

Sri Lanka, who co-host the tournament with Pakistan, faltered after being invited to bat first with Bangladesh’s fast bowlers getting regular breakthroughs.

However, Kusal Mendis (50) and then Samarawickrama made sure they reached a competitive and, eventually, a winning total on an inconsistent pitch.

Samarawickrama reached his 50 in 45 balls and accelerated in a 60-run partnership with Shanaka to rouse the home fans at a largely empty ground.

Sri Lanka slipped after a brisk start before Pathum Nissanka and Mendis put on 74 runs with some sensible batting, forcing Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan to rotate his bowlers.

Shoriful Islam was brought into the attack and he delivered with the wicket of Nissanka, trapped lbw for 40.

Mendis reached his fifty with a boundary off Islam in the next over but the fast bowler had his revenge four balls later to have him caught out.

The bowlers kept up the charge, but Samarawickrama turned the tide with a string of boundaries and finished off well as he surpassed his previous one-day international best of 82. He was dismissed on the final ball.

Bangladesh started strongly with Mehidy Hasan Miraz hitting a few boundaries to take on the Sri Lankan attack alongside fellow opener Mohammed Naim.

Shanaka hit back with his medium-pace bowling to send back Miraz for 28. Pathirana got the big wicket of Shakib, caught behind for three and with Liton Das’ departure Bangladesh slipped to 83-4.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Hridoy attempted to raise hopes of a fightback in a stand of 72 before Dunith Wellalage broke through with the wicket of Rahim, who made 29.

The rest of the batting fell apart in trying to match the rising run-rate and Hridoy’s lbw off Theekshana spelt the end.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lawyers’ strike
Updated 09 Sep, 2023

Lawyers’ strike

The call for a nationwide strike today by the Supreme Court Bar Association has stirred memories of 2007.
Currency concerns
09 Sep, 2023

Currency concerns

A NATION-WIDE military-backed crackdown launched by the FIA against illegal foreign currency trade and smuggling has...
Unreasonable Mr Shah
Updated 09 Sep, 2023

Unreasonable Mr Shah

Jay Shah is running the tournament that PCB was supposed to host.
Waking up
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Waking up

The authorities must now ensure that bill-payers will no longer be cheated out of their hard-earned money by unscrupulous elements.
Chitral incursion
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Chitral incursion

All the state’s efforts need to be concentrated on preventing this outfit from making further inroads into the country.
‘India that is Bharat’
08 Sep, 2023

‘India that is Bharat’

A CURIOUS controversy has stalked India ever since the G20 leaders were sent dinner invitations from the president ...