DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 24, 2023

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss

AFP Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 07:43pm

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales on Thursday after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president kissed Spain star Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the Women’s World Cup final last weekend.

“The FIFA disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final,” world football’s governing body said in a statement.

FIFA said the incident “may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code”.

Spain star Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro on Wednesday, which called for action to be taken against the RFEF president.

“We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable,” the statement said.

Spain’s women’s football league, Liga F, also called for Rubiales to be sacked. Rubiales, 46, initially attacked his critics before eventually apologising but the criticism of his behaviour has not abated.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Battagram rescue
Updated 24 Aug, 2023

Battagram rescue

Critical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, is needed to connect settlements in remote places.
Weakening rupee
24 Aug, 2023

Weakening rupee

THE rupee is yet again facing renewed pressure due to multiple factors. These include a resurging current account...
Privatising PIA
24 Aug, 2023

Privatising PIA

REPORTS that the lossmaking national flag carrier PIA has grounded 11 aircraft, or a third of its fleet, over the...
Persisting doubts
Updated 23 Aug, 2023

Persisting doubts

As the debate over changes to Army Act, Official secrets law and their legal status continues, dark clouds are gathering over Aiwan-i-Sadr.
Show of solidarity
23 Aug, 2023

Show of solidarity

IT is some solace that the government has demonstrated more empathy with victims of communal violence in Jaranwala...
Women’s football
23 Aug, 2023

Women’s football

THE month-long women’s football contest ended Down Under on Sunday — with many moments of unbridled joy and many...