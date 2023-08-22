Relief efforts continue as Sutlej remains in high flood

Residents of Lakha village in Vehari are evacuated along with their belongings, on Monday.—Courtesy PDMA

LAHORE: A high-level flooding continued in the Sutlej River on Monday, resulting in the inundation of low-lying areas in districts including Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Mul­tan, Lodhran, and Bahawalpur.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported an ongoing high-level flooding situation in the Sutlej River. Acc­o­rding to the PDMA, the water level is gradually receding at Ganda Singh Wala Barrage, but the flow at Head Sule­manki is consistently rising.

The Pakistan Army continued its flood relief operations in district Kasur, including Ganda Singh Wala, Dhop Sari, Ghati Kalinger, Olake Jumay Wala, Kamal Pur, Bakarky, Attar, and Nijabat.

The army personnel carried out relief operations in various areas and provided food items to different villages that had been cut off from cities due to flooding, using boats to access these areas.

Water inundates areas across Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan and other districts

The armed forces distributed around 16 tonnes of food items among the families affected by the flooding, including flour, rice, beans, oil, and milk, along with other essential items. The forces will continue these operations until the flood-affected people are adequately settled.

Meanwhile, Lahore Com­m­issioner Mohammad Ali Rand­hawa has directed the acceleration of rescue and relief operations in the riverine/flood-affected areas of Kasur.

Rescue teams have evacuated 400 people, with 179 of them relocated to safe places. All resources from MCL, LDA, and Wasa are being provided under the discretion of the Kasur administration.

A total of 7,121 people have received medical aid and medicines from 11 health facilities. Additionally, 1,060 people have received treatment at the mobile hospital at Talwar post.

A full base camp for the entire administrative machinery has been established at Talwar post. The relief operation is under direct monitoring, with people being transported to boats via special transport from affected areas. All departments are busy day and night in aiding and rehabilitating the victims. Teams are following a duty roster to ensure around-the-clock assistance. The Lahore commissi­oner said that the DC and DPO of Kasur are directly mon­i­toring flood relief activities.

The commissioner stated that they are continuously monitoring the water situation in the Sutlej River. He said that rescue teams are consistently present in the villages along the river, and backup rescue and relief teams are also prepared.

He added that provincial and district authorities, along with other organisations, are actively engaged in providing assistance and relief around the clock.

Mr Randhawa said that a total of 23,764 citizens have been rescued and relocated to safe areas from the flood-affected regions. Additionally, 16,000 animals have been transported to secure locations using boats.

He noted that the floodwaters have impacted Kasur district, leading to the evacuation of 15 villages under Section 144, and eight police checkpoints have been established for their protection.

He said 93 rescue boats and three troops are active in flood-affected area, while additional dumpers and trollies have reached Kasur from Lahore.

He said that 13 flood relief camps, 11 medical camps, and four livestock camps are operational in the flood-affected areas.

In Multan, Commi­ssioner Aamir Khattak stressed the need for evacuating the population from flood-affected areas. He chaired a meeting in the video link room of the deputy commissioner’s office in Lodhran, focusing on the flood situation in the Sutlej River.

Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mehr briefed the meeting on flood management arrangements.

Mr Khattak issued directions for the establishment of large-scale tent villages in Kahror Pakka and Lodhran districts to provide facilities for the flood-affected individuals.

In the third phase of relief operations, ration boxes have been distributed, ensuring that relief camps and nearby villages receive timely food supplies.

