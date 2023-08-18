DAWN.COM Logo

Suspect in maid’s death in Ranipur remanded; exhumation ordered

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 12:19pm

HYDERABAD: The Ranipur police have picked up a former SHO, a health department doctor and a dispenser (compounder) in the wake of a 9-year-old girl’s mysterious death in the haveli of a local influential, Pir Asad Shah, who is in custody.

The maid, Fatima Farro, was recently found dead in the haveli and a murder case was registered at the Ranipur police station on Wednesday night.

A civil judge of Sobhodero town on Thursday directed the director general of the health services, Sindh, to set up a medical team for the exhumation of the body, which was buried in Khan Wah graveyard in Naushahro Feroz district.

Ranipur police had earlier filed an application in the court of the Sobhodero civil judge for the exhumation of Fatima’s body.

Meanwhile, a civil judge in Ranipur remanded the suspect Asad Shah in police custody for four days.

According to Khairpur SSP Rohail Khoso, SHO Ameer Ali Chang, Dr Fatah Memon (a health department employee) and a compounder have been detained for interrogation in the case.

Sukkur DIG Javed Jiskani told Dawn over phone on Thursday that the SHO and doctor were picked up to verify facts relating to Fatima’s death.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2023

