Balochistan Assembly dissolved as governor approves CM Bizenjo’s summary

The Balochistan Assembly stood dissolved on Saturday after Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar signed off on Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature.

A notification issued by the governor said: “As advised by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan and in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,1973, I, Malik Abdul Wall Khan Kakar, Governor Balochistan hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan , this 12th day of August, 2023 at 5 pm.”

In an official statement, the governor’s spokesperson stated that following the dissolution of the provincial assembly, the cabinet had been similarly dissolved.

However, he clarified that Bizenjo will continue to serve as the chief minister until the appointment of the caretaker chief executive.

With the dissolution of the provincial assembly, a process of dialogue between the Balochistan chief minister and the opposition leader in the Balochistan Assembly will be initiated to deliberate on the formation of a caretaker administration.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar was chosen as the interim prime minister of Pakistan with a mandate to keep the country running until a new government was elected.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the much-anticipated announcement came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and outgoing Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz reached a consensus over Kakar’s name for the coveted post during a meeting in Islamabad today.

Subsequently, the two leaders sent an advice regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister to President Arif Alvi, who shortly afterwards accorded his assent.

On Aug 9, President Arif Alvi approved the summary for dissolving the NA at the outgoing premier’s advice, marking an end to the PDM government’s tenure that lasted for 16 months.

The notification for the dissolution of the assembly was issued by the Aiwan-i-Sadr, which said the NA was dissolved under Article 58 of the Constitution.