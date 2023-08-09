Over 100 PTI activists held in Swabi in two days

SWABI: Over 100 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf activists have been arrested in two days for violating the Section 144 and taking to the streets following the conviction and imprisonment of party chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on Saturday.

Police officials told Dawn here on Tuesday that they were on the lookout for two former MPAs Rangaiz Khan and Aqibullah Khan and Swabi tehsil mayor Attaullah Khan in the case registered against them and others in the Swabi city police station.

The officials said more names were expected to be included in the FIR, which had been registered under various sections of PPC.

They said names of 24 leaders and workers, including the two ex-MPAs and the mayor, were mentioned in the FIR registered with the city police station.

They said FIRs had also been registered in Razaar, Topi and Chota Lahor police stations against the PTI activists, some of them had already been arrested.

Police officials said 32 leaders and workers were arrested in Swabi tehsil, six in Topi, 14 in Razaar, 28 in Chota Lahor and 10 in Yar Hussain.

However, arrests made till the filing of this report by Tuesday evening were not included in the list.

Meanwhile, a video went viral on social media on Tuesday showed an aged PTI worker was badly injured during the police baton charge at the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk, where the PTI activists had gathered on Monday to protest Imran’s arrest. Major retired Fida, former PTI district general secretary, was also injured during the police baton charge.

Separately, Mr Qaiser, in a video message on Tuesday, condemned the police action against the protesters, and vowed to continue peaceful struggle against the imprisonment of their leader Imran Khan.

He said: “I want to ask the caretaker chief minister, the chief secretary and IGP that whether basic rights of the citizens have been suspended and an [undeclared] martial law imposed. Does the country’s constitution not allow us to protest peacefully?” he asked.

Mr Qaiser said the protesters were peaceful, but even then they were arrested and baton-charged.

“We strongly condemn the police violence. If they think we will be afraid of their tactics, then they are gravely mistaken. We will fight for our rights,” he vowed.

He demanded that all the arrested workers be released.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2023