DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 03, 2023

Former PCB chairman Ijaz Butt passes away

Dawn.com Published August 3, 2023 Updated August 3, 2023 01:57pm
In this September 2010 file photo, Ijaz Butt addresses a press conference in Lahore. — AFP
In this September 2010 file photo, Ijaz Butt addresses a press conference in Lahore. — AFP

Former Test cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ijaz Butt passed away in Lahore on Thursday at the age of 85.

The cricket board said it was saddened by the news of Butt’s demise and extended heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.

Sports journalist Mirza Iqbal Baig also prayed for Butt, noting that he had been ill for the past few years.

A former Test wicket-keeper/batsman, Butt played eight Test matches for Pakistan. He served as the PCB chief from 2008 to 2011.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A terrible law
Updated 03 Aug, 2023

A terrible law

It is unfortunate that so few legislators are speaking out while Pakistani democracy is being frogmarched into the shambles by their own hands.
Poll delay?
03 Aug, 2023

Poll delay?

THE prime minister’s assertion that general elections will be held according to the results of the recently...
Dark reality for migrants
03 Aug, 2023

Dark reality for migrants

IN yet another story that highlights the perils of trafficking and the plight of economic migrants leaving Pakistan,...
Intelligence failure
Updated 02 Aug, 2023

Intelligence failure

The intelligence apparatus should be streamlined and work in concert under an empowered Nacta.
SBP projections
02 Aug, 2023

SBP projections

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its policy rate unchanged at 22pc doesn’t sync well with a key goal of the new...
Haryana riots
02 Aug, 2023

Haryana riots

AS India prepares for general elections next year, one can expect the Sangh Parivar to deploy dubious methods to ...