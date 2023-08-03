Former PCB chairman Ijaz Butt passes away

Former Test cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ijaz Butt passed away in Lahore on Thursday at the age of 85.

The cricket board said it was saddened by the news of Butt’s demise and extended heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.

Sports journalist Mirza Iqbal Baig also prayed for Butt, noting that he had been ill for the past few years.

A former Test wicket-keeper/batsman, Butt played eight Test matches for Pakistan. He served as the PCB chief from 2008 to 2011.

