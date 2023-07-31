CORPORATE WINDOW : The struggles of Pakistani Brits

The world is watching. Ignoring the standards of governance in social, political and economic spheres entails costly consequences. Pakistan desperately needs both goodwill and material support from people, nations and institutions to slowly and steadily rebuild trust, which is essential not just for progress but also for the country’s sustainability. It needs to be more mindful.

“The tolerance level is generally low as all countries are distressed, dealing with their own demons, in a post-pandemic and Ukraine war volatile world. What they read and see in Pakistan doesn’t inspire confidence. Pakistan must not only do things right, they must so appear.

“Unfortunately, for anyone interested in the country, it’s becoming increasingly hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. From my own experience, I can tell that Pakistani Brits with divided loyalties are depressed. The activism of a few Pakistanis in the UK blew out of proportion recently on social media.

Everyone in the community, however, sounds both worried and depressed. They are uncomfortable defending a strategy that emanates mixed signals on all issues of interest,“ a former economic diplomat currently residing in the UK, commented privately.

The perpetually rising cost of living in the UK makes it hard for skilled doctors, IT professionals, and others to survive in a competitive job market

Why does the opinion of people who chose the UK as home over Pakistan matter? It matters because Pakistan’s laws spared them the pain of surrendering their home passports when they decided to settle in the UK as Brits.

This explains why Brits of Pakistani origin are the third biggest minority after Poland and India, but they are not in the top five groups when the UK population is viewed based on nationalities. The UK probably excludes dual nationals in some data and counts those who surrendered their original nationality, like Indians.

The assessment of the sentiments of Pakistani Brits is also important because of its impact on foreign direct investment, the quantum of trade and the flow of remittances, directly and indirectly. Besides, the Pakistani UK community can fairly be viewed as a representative sample of all overseas Pakistanis settled across the globe because of their size and history.

“Trade, foreign investment and remittances are crucial to negotiating twists and turns before a relatively linear and predictable path becomes visible in Pakistan. People settled here, if cultivated, can contribute to goals of economic diplomacy,” said a keen Pakistan watcher in the UK, currently depressed by the future that to him appears ‘too hazy’.

However, to gain any agency in the Pakistani community in the UK, it is important to get the facts straight and understand the dynamics, potential and positioning in UK society.

According to the latest UK census data shared by the High Commission of Pakistan in London, in 2021, 16.8 per cent of England and Wales’s population (10 million people) were born outside the UK.

Pakistan, the third most common country of origin of immigrants after India and Poland, has a 1.6m strong community. With over 29,000 residing in London, they account for 3.3pc of its population. The composition of the population has not changed in the UK since 2011 though it has multiplied.

According to the data gleaned on the UK websites of the Office of National Statistics, on the scales of average (median) hourly salaries that immigrants fetched in the UK in 2018, Pakistan stands low. While Chinese (£15.8) and Indians (£13.5) scoop higher than White Brits earning £12 an hour, Pakistanis make £10 an hour.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan, High Commissioner for Pakistan to the UK, made himself available on short notice for an informal, candid chat on issues surrounding the subject under review.

Later his office shared the following quote: “British Pakistanis have made remarkable contributions towards the progress and development of both the UK and Pakistan. The achievements of British Pakistanis transcend multiple domains, from business and politics to academia, arts, and sports. Their remarkable success stories exemplify the power of diversity and showcase the potential that arises when cultures collaborate and thrive together.

“Furthermore, their charitable endeavours and development projects in Pakistan have uplifted disadvantaged communities, generated opportunities and improved lives. These efforts stand as a testament to their compassion and dedication to making a meaningful difference.

“As High Commissioner, I am truly delighted to witness firsthand the positive influence of the British Pakistani community. Their exceptional achievements inspire us all to embrace diversity and work together for a brighter, more prosperous future.”

Discussing the subject Yousuf Nazar, a former banker and investment consultant, dismissed the perception of a big support base of PTI in the Pakistani community or their investment in the political system of Pakistan.

When asked to comment on the relative economic backwardness of the Pakistani community, he said the question should be directed to a social scientist or anthropologist who has researched the subject.

“Based on general observation, I can say that the assimilation process of Pakistani immigrants is slower. We come across third-generation Pakistani Brits who did not fully leverage education and skill development opportunities fully that the UK offers.”

Iram Siddiqui, a social entrepreneur who has actively been involved in community work, blamed the lack of guidance for Pakistani British youth. “Our people are impatient. They look for shortcuts and are not inclined to give the system a chance.

“One must understand that life is not particularly easy for anyone in an economy trying to dodge recession. The perpetually rising cost of living in the UK makes it hard for skilled doctors, IT professionals and others to survive in a competitive job market,” she said.

A Pakistani techy discussing biases in the UK dropped the name of Sadiq Aman Khan, the Mayor of London, who he said is popular and loved dearly. He also mentioned inspiring Pakistani celebrities like Malala Yousufzai, a Nobel Prize recipient, who is looked up as an icon of courage.

“I don’t think it’s fair to blame others for one’s failures. The hard work pays in the end, and the chances of merit-based success are brighter in the UK than back home. There is always room for improvement, but currently, in terms of the dignity of work and delivery of physical and social services, Pakistan is not comparable.”

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, July 31th, 2023