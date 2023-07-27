DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2023

KSE-100 up 400 points, crosses 47,000 barrier after 21 months

Talqeen Zubairi Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 12:47pm
This image shows activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: PSX website
This image shows activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: PSX website

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 47,000 mark on Thursday for the first time in 21 months after gaining 400 points.

The market saw an increase of 421.96 points at 12:36am, rising from Wednesday’s closing of 46,779.74 points to reach 47,104.48 points.

According to Arif Habib Corporation, the KSE-100 index had crossed the 47,000 mark after 21 months. The stock market had last achieved this milestone on November 8, 2021, it added.

The corporation further said the market gained 5,751 points (+13.9pc) since the government reached a standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on June 30.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Topline Securities CEO Mohammed Sohail, stated that the PSX’s recovery was ongoing, with the benchmark index gaining 13pc this month after a gap of three years.

He attributed the surge to an increase in investor confidence, driven by expectations of a smooth transition of power to the “new government”, along with the disbursement of the IMF tranche and inflows from friendly countries.

According to Amir Shehzad, Director of First National Equities Limited, one significant reason for the rally was a rumour circulating regarding Saudi Arabia’s alleged plan to create a $8bn fund for investing in Pakistan.

He noted that the banking sector had played a major role in the current upward rally, and there was optimism for good dividend payouts in the months ahead.

Shehzad also mentioned that another positive factor contributing to market sentiment was China’s decision to roll over a $2.4bn loan without increasing its markup.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorist threat
27 Jul, 2023

Terrorist threat

OVER the past few weeks, KP has suffered from frequent terrorist attacks. The latest incident occurred in the Jamrud...
Sexism central
Updated 27 Jul, 2023

Sexism central

Unfortunately, in a polarised atmosphere, even misogyny is politicised.
Bye bye birdie
27 Jul, 2023

Bye bye birdie

ELON Musk is at it again. Equal parts charismatic and controversial, the serial techpreneur, who last year bought...
Wrong move
Updated 26 Jul, 2023

Wrong move

Parliament and public representatives cannot be handed quasi-judicial powers to enforce their writ.
Bahawalpur scandal
26 Jul, 2023

Bahawalpur scandal

SHOCKING allegations have emerged after a number of administrative staffers working for Bahawalpur’s Islamia...
Vulnerable child workers
26 Jul, 2023

Vulnerable child workers

THE brutal torture of a teenaged girl allegedly by her employers in Islamabad serves to once again remind us of the...