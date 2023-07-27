KSE-100 up 400 points, crosses 47,000 barrier after 21 months

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 47,000 mark on Thursday for the first time in 21 months after gaining 400 points.

The market saw an increase of 421.96 points at 12:36am, rising from Wednesday’s closing of 46,779.74 points to reach 47,104.48 points.

According to Arif Habib Corporation, the KSE-100 index had crossed the 47,000 mark after 21 months. The stock market had last achieved this milestone on November 8, 2021, it added.

The corporation further said the market gained 5,751 points (+13.9pc) since the government reached a standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on June 30.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Topline Securities CEO Mohammed Sohail, stated that the PSX’s recovery was ongoing, with the benchmark index gaining 13pc this month after a gap of three years.

He attributed the surge to an increase in investor confidence, driven by expectations of a smooth transition of power to the “new government”, along with the disbursement of the IMF tranche and inflows from friendly countries.

According to Amir Shehzad, Director of First National Equities Limited, one significant reason for the rally was a rumour circulating regarding Saudi Arabia’s alleged plan to create a $8bn fund for investing in Pakistan.

He noted that the banking sector had played a major role in the current upward rally, and there was optimism for good dividend payouts in the months ahead.

Shehzad also mentioned that another positive factor contributing to market sentiment was China’s decision to roll over a $2.4bn loan without increasing its markup.