Special envoy concludes Kabul visit

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative on Afgha­n­istan Ambassador Asif Durrani, who is back home after his maiden visit to the neighbouring country for talks with the interim government, has reiterated Islamabad’s firm co­m­mitment to work closely with Kabul in promoting the mutually reinforcing goals of regional peace and security.

Ambassador Durrani reaffirmed that the country will continue to acti­v­ely engage with the int­erim Afghan government on all issues of interest.

He is back home after a three-day visit to Afghan­istan, making his first official visit to the country since assuming his responsibilities as special representative.

Ambassador Durrani met Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Kabir, Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister for Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister for Public Health Dr Qalandar Ibad and Acting Minister for Higher Education Sheikh Nida. The wide-ranging discussions encompassed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

The visit took place amidst surge in cross-border terror attacks from the Afghan side.

A day earlier, while responding to a volley of questions about continued use of Afghan soil for attacks inside Pakistan and whether the issue was raised by Mr Durrani with Afghan authorities, the foreign office spokesperson had stated that the issue of terrorism is a matter of serious concern to Pakistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has raised this issue with the Afghan authorities on multiple occasions and during every important engagement between Pakistan and the Afghan interim authorities.

“We have discussed the threat of terrorism emanating from the Afghan soil,” she said.

Regarding the agenda of Ambassador Durrani, she said that she does not have a readout of those meetings but said all aspects of mutual cooperation and concern are on the agenda.

