DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 23, 2023

Special envoy concludes Kabul visit

Iftikhar A. Khan Published July 23, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative on Afgha­n­istan Ambassador Asif Durrani, who is back home after his maiden visit to the neighbouring country for talks with the interim government, has reiterated Islamabad’s firm co­m­mitment to work closely with Kabul in promoting the mutually reinforcing goals of regional peace and security.

Ambassador Durrani reaffirmed that the country will continue to acti­v­ely engage with the int­erim Afghan government on all issues of interest.

He is back home after a three-day visit to Afghan­istan, making his first official visit to the country since assuming his responsibilities as special representative.

Ambassador Durrani met Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Kabir, Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister for Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister for Public Health Dr Qalandar Ibad and Acting Minister for Higher Education Sheikh Nida. The wide-ranging discussions encompassed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

The visit took place amidst surge in cross-border terror attacks from the Afghan side.

A day earlier, while responding to a volley of questions about continued use of Afghan soil for attacks inside Pakistan and whether the issue was raised by Mr Durrani with Afghan authorities, the foreign office spokesperson had stated that the issue of terrorism is a matter of serious concern to Pakistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has raised this issue with the Afghan authorities on multiple occasions and during every important engagement between Pakistan and the Afghan interim authorities.

“We have discussed the threat of terrorism emanating from the Afghan soil,” she said.

Regarding the agenda of Ambassador Durrani, she said that she does not have a readout of those meetings but said all aspects of mutual cooperation and concern are on the agenda.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2023

Pak Afghan Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hapless province
Updated 23 Jul, 2023

Hapless province

No lasting solution to the conflict can be found if individuals like Shafiq Mengal remain ‘in play’.
Manipur horror
23 Jul, 2023

Manipur horror

THE timeline tells the story of craven cynicism at very high places. Two tribal women were paraded naked and filmed...
New Pemra law
23 Jul, 2023

New Pemra law

IN a rapidly evolving media landscape, there is a need to update the relevant laws to ensure press freedom, while...
Bulldozed
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

Bulldozed

Had the government been sleeping for the last few months that it finally realised it had necessary business to conduct at the eleventh hour?
Naila’s feat
22 Jul, 2023

Naila’s feat

NAILA Kiani continues to go from summit to summit; her latest ascent — of Broad Peak — making her the first ...
More provocation
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

More provocation

The responsibility to control acts of desecration lies with Western governments.