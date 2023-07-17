Edhi-ism among the youth

In the midst of the global pandemic in 2019, an amalgamation of fear and confusion pervaded the heart of a young man Zoraiz, mirroring the sentiments of his compatriots in Pakistan.

Being steadfast in his conviction of the profound compassion inherent within his nation, Zoraiz embarked upon a philanthropic journey to redress the adversaries and miseries of the affectees of the pandemic.

The Facebook page “Corona Recovered Warriors” is a conduit designed to forge connections between Covid-19 survivors and those in dire need of life-saving support and blood plasma donations.

The response proved to be nothing short of extraordinary, as the group swiftly garnered an astonishing membership count exceeding 100,000 within a week.

Through their efforts, more than 500 patients were successfully linked with plasma donors, aiding in their fight against the disease. This example represents one among several cases of innovative philanthropy, indicative of a remarkable passion among youth to act as a philanthropist and entrepreneur in times of crisis.

Universities in Pakistan have actively embraced philanthropic activities through the establishment of student clubs and societies

Such sentiments and actors are largely driven by an unwavering commitment to uplift marginalised communities, among the inspiring individuals dedicating themselves to addressing the myriad challenges faced by the underprivileged. Their endeavours serve as catalysts, playing a pivotal role in creating positive change within a society.

Youth philanthropy is a relatively new emerging trend in society. The term “youth philanthropy” encompasses young people contributing their time, skills, or resources to improve the lives of people in surrounding areas and the world at large. It encompasses the spirit of generosity and a commitment to addressing social issues, even at a young age.

Youth philanthropy goes beyond traditional notions of charity and donations. It encourages young people to be actively involved in identifying societal problems, raising awareness, and taking action to bring about meaningful change. It recognises that young people have unique perspectives, skills, and energy that can contribute to solving complex issues.

The involvement of young people in philanthropic endeavours is a prevalent and significant global phenomenon. Across the world, young activists such as Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousufzai, and Naomi Wadler, among others, actively strive to make a meaningful impact on indigenous communities and global society as a whole.

This surge of youth philanthropy has prompted the establishment of international organisations and initiatives that aim to support and promote the engagement of young individuals in philanthropic activities on a global scale.

These platforms serve as catalysts for collaboration, idea-sharing, and project implementation, empowering young people to address pressing social challenges such as poverty, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

By providing opportunities for young philanthropists to connect, learn from one another, and work collectively, these initiatives foster a sense of shared purpose and enable the development of innovative solutions to tackle complex societal issues.

Pakistan has a predominantly youthful population, with over 60 per cent of its population under 30 years of age, a trend that is expected to persist for at least another decade.

Given the multiplicity of social and economic challenges faced by the country, it is imperative to harness the potential of this demographic bulge and transform it into a critical mass of young force of Edhi-ism to respond to the needs of improvised people. Failure to do so may bring loss to a significant number of individuals trapped in poverty.

Particularly in the face of recent challenges such as the global pandemic and devastating floods in 2022, young philanthropists have exhibited remarkable dedication and resilience.

The National University of Sciences and Technology (Nust) Community Services Club, a student-run organisation, is an example of such initiatives. Operating on a non-profit basis, it tirelessly works for the betterment of people in the community.

Similarly, at the Lahore University of Manage­ment Sciences (Lums), the Community Service Society (LCSS) has emerged as one of the largest and most distinctive student-run organisations. LCSS actively engages in relief efforts throughout the year, including blood drives, relief and donation campaigns, and targeted projects, all aimed at providing the required assistance in times of disaster.

In addition to student-led endeavours, several non-profit organisations are dedicated to empowering youth and fostering entrepreneurship in Pakistan. One such organisation, the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP), has pioneered the first-ever academic course on Introduction to Philanthropy at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology’s (Szabist) campus in Islamabad.

This course is valuable in terms of equipping young individuals with knowledge and training in philanthropic practices. PCP has also taken the initiative to map out the philanthropic activities of universities across the country, showcasing the commendable efforts made by the youth to support their communities to bring positive social change.

To promote and expand the scale of youth-driven initiatives, it is crucial for the government to provide support in access to finance and skill development, including the implementation of programmes like Youth Loan Schemes.

In this regard, it is imperative for the government to prioritise philanthropic work on the national agenda, with a specific focus on the participation of youth. Furthermore, raising awareness among young people about existing avenues for philanthropic work is crucial.

This can be achieved by collaborating with educational institutions, community organisations, and media platforms to promote and highlight successful youth-led philanthropic initiatives.

This concerted effort will not only empower young people but also contribute to the country’s overall development and the well-being of the people in the community.

The writer is a programme officer at the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy, Islamabad

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, July 17th, 2023