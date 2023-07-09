DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 09, 2023

Mbappe calls PSG ‘divisive team’

Reuters Published July 9, 2023 Updated July 9, 2023 07:04am
FRANCE’S Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session at Clairefontaine-en-Yveline on Wednesday.—Reuters/File
FRANCE’S Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session at Clairefontaine-en-Yveline on Wednesday.—Reuters/File

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe has described his club Paris St Germain as a “divisive team”, amid a contract standoff between the player and the French Ligue 1 champions.

Relations between PSG and Mbappe soured last month after the French forward said he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of next season, meaning he can leave for free in June 2024.

If he runs down his contract PSG would be unable to recoup any of the 180 million euros ($197 million) they spent to sign him. PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said they will not let him go for free.

Mbappe, Ligue 1’s top scorer in the last five seasons, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

“I think that playing for PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club,” he said in an interview with France Football magazine.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Caught in the India Pakistan crossfire

Caught in the India Pakistan crossfire

The India-Pakistan conflict’s human toll is tragic and ongoing, and the impact of this attrition on individuals caught in the crossfire is relentless.

Opinion

Editorial

Keeping promises
Updated 09 Jul, 2023

Keeping promises

As a nation, we have had a big problem keeping our promises.
Troubled waters
09 Jul, 2023

Troubled waters

SECURING Pakistan’s water rights, as spelled out by the Indus Waters Treaty signed with India over six decades ...
Israeli sojourn
09 Jul, 2023

Israeli sojourn

SEVERAL quarters have been testing the waters over the years to gauge the public reaction to possible ties between...
Ten years of CPEC
08 Jul, 2023

Ten years of CPEC

ISLAMABAD and Beijing are celebrating a decade of CPEC this month. Indeed, this decade has seen China become the...
Ruling by proxy
Updated 08 Jul, 2023

Ruling by proxy

Many within PML-N’s ranks believe Nawaz's extended sojourn in London has greatly hurt party’s prospects.
Dirty water
08 Jul, 2023

Dirty water

A GASTROENTERITIS outbreak in a village located in Karachi’s Malir area underscores the major hazards dirty water...