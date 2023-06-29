‘Commander’ among four militants killed in KP

BAJAUR/KHYBER: Four militants, including a commander, were killed and three others wounded during intelligence-based operations (IBO) in the tribal districts of Bajaur and Khyber, the military said on Wednesday.

The first IBO was conducted in Inayat Kalli area of Bajaur district following a tip-off about the presence of Shafiullah, a militant commander. According to Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR), security forces launched the operation on reports of the presence of of his associates were gunned down during the operation, the sources said, adding that the militant commander carried a reward of Rs2 million on his head.

He was wanted in several target killings, suicide attacks and bomb explosions.

According to the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and militants in Mamond area of the district.

“Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the dead militants. The militants were involved in activities against security forces as well as in killing of innocent citizens,” the statement read.

The locals appreciated the operation and assured of their full support to the security forces in their efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the ISPR added.

Tirah valley

In another operation in Tirah valley of Khyber district, one militant was killed and three others sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with the security forces.

An ISPR statement said the militant was killed during an IBO, adding that an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and militants.

“One militant was killed and three others sustained injuries in the exchange of fire,” the statement said. “Sanitisation of the area is being carried out in order to eliminate other militants.”

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023