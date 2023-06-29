DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 29, 2023

‘Commander’ among four militants killed in KP

Dawn Report Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 29, 2023 04:43am

BAJAUR/KHYBER: Four militants, including a commander, were killed and three others wounded during intelligence-based operations (IBO) in the tribal districts of Bajaur and Khyber, the military said on Wednesday.

The first IBO was conducted in Inayat Kalli area of Bajaur district following a tip-off about the presence of Shafiullah, a militant commander. According to Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR), security forces launched the operation on reports of the presence of of his associates were gunned down during the operation, the sources said, adding that the militant commander carried a reward of Rs2 million on his head.

He was wanted in several target killings, suicide attacks and bomb explosions.

According to the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and militants in Mamond area of the district.

“Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the dead militants. The militants were involved in activities against security forces as well as in killing of innocent citizens,” the statement read.

The locals appreciated the operation and assured of their full support to the security forces in their efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the ISPR added.

Tirah valley

In another operation in Tirah valley of Khyber district, one militant was killed and three others sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with the security forces.

An ISPR statement said the militant was killed during an IBO, adding that an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and militants.

“One militant was killed and three others sustained injuries in the exchange of fire,” the statement said. “Sanitisation of the area is being carried out in order to eliminate other militants.”

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice Afridi’s note
29 Jun, 2023

Justice Afridi’s note

THE chorus of voices demanding improvements in the administration of the Supreme Court has only grown stronger with...
Pension bill
29 Jun, 2023

Pension bill

THE federal government has finally started implementing — although in piecemeal manner — the long-awaited ...
Hand in glove
29 Jun, 2023

Hand in glove

AS the Supreme Court is probably finding out with every hearing pertaining to illegal construction in Karachi, the...
Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...