Police officer martyred, 2 injured in suicide attack in Balochistan’s Turbat

Ismail Sasoli Published June 24, 2023 Updated June 24, 2023 06:20pm
<p>A police van attacked Turbat, Balochistan on Saturday. — Photo by author</p>

A police official was martyred and two more injured in a suicide attack on a police van in Balochistan’s Turbat on Saturday, according to Kech Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Baloch.

The SSP told Dawn.com that according to reports from the district, a police van was targeted in a bomb blast at Chakar Azam Chowk by a female suicide attacker. He added that one of the injured police officers was a female.

SSP Baloch said the bomb disposal squad and security forces had cordoned off the area while further investigation was under way.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the blast and expressed regret at the news of the martyred and injured police officials. He also extended his condolences to their families

“The aim of terrorism is to halt the development process and intimidate the security forces. The evil intentions of terrorists will never be successful,” the chief minister said in a statement, adding that the determination and courage of the security forces would not be dented by such acts.

“The sensible people of Makran will thwart the ambitions of elements who are against development,” he said, adding that the people’s welfare would be ensured and the backwardness of the province would be eliminated by continuing the process of development.

Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove also condemned the incident and sought a report.

He said the plans of terrorists at the behest of “foreign forces” would be thwarted and lauded the sacrifices of security officials.

“The war against terrorism will continue until peace is achieved,” Langove said and offered prayers for the martyred and injured.

In December, four security personnel were martyred and one was injured in an attack in Turbat. Official sources had said unknown militants had attacked a vehicle of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (South) in the Dannuk Gogdan area of Turbat.

The FC personnel had engaged the attackers and after a heavy exchange fire, four had embraced martyrdom, including a subedar.

It is also pertinent to mention that the suicide bomber of the April 2022 Karachi University attack, identified as Shari Baloch alias Brimash, was born in Turbat in 1991.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

