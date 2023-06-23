DAWN.COM Logo

PTI’s former KP lawmakers flay ‘raids’ on their houses

A Correspondent Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 10:27am

SWABI: Two former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf — Abdul Karim and Rangaiz Khan — on Thursday condemned the excise and taxation department’s raids on their residences in Tordher and Baja areas here on Wednesday night. They claimed the teams took away one vehicle each from their houses.

Abdul Karim told reporters that the excise department team took away a vehicle from his house, which he said had been in his use for the last two decades. He said he had all the required documents of the vehicle.

The PTI former lawmaker termed the raid his political victimisation.

“Excise and taxation department and KP police conducted an illegal raid on my residence and took away a Revo 2017 model car from there,” claimed Rangaiz Khan. “The sanctity of my house was flagrantly violated, which is a violation of basic human rights and Pakhtun traditions.”

He told Dawn he would stand firmly to face all the illegal actions of the “imported” government.

Earlier, ‘illegal’ vehicles were also taken from the residences of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and former provincial minister Shahram Khan Tarakai here by the excise officials.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023

