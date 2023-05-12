Pakistan capable of dealing with internal matters: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has said that Pakistan is capable of dealing with its internal matters in accordance with the Constitution and law.

The remarks came in reply to the statements from the UN secretary-general, foreign countries and missions in Pakistan following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan and the subsequent violence.

“We have noted the statements that have come on the current situation in Pakistan and we remind them all that Pakistan has the full ability to deal with all domestic challenges in accordance with our laws and Constitution,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Thursday.

‘No talks with TTP’

Addressing the weekly press conference, Ms Baloch also ruled out talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) saying there would be no dialogues with groups who do not respect Pakistan’s laws and Constitution.

Her remarks came days after Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi urged Pakistan and the TTP to revive the talks which broke down last year after the latter called off the ceasefire agreement.

“[W]e ask that the government of Pakistan and the TTP sit together and find a solution to these problems on their own,” said Mr Muttaqi who was in Islamabad last week for the Pakistan, Afghanistan and China Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue.

Responding to questions on Mr Muttaqi’s remarks, the spokesperson said this issue was clearly addressed in the statement following the trilateral dialogue.

In the statement, the three sides underscored the need to tackle security challenges posing serious threats to regional peace and stability, she said.

“They agreed not to allow their territories to be used by any individual group or party, including the TTP and [other groups] to conduct terrorist activities.”

Jaishankar’s remarks ‘baseless, unfortunate’

The spokesperson was also asked about the Indian external affairs minister’s remarks on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organi­sation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa earlier this month. “It should not have come as a surprise to anyone,” Ms Baloch said, calling the remarks “unfortunate and baseless”.

“We are surprised at the tone and tenor of the remarks that have come from the Indian side. It reflects their frustration when confronted with the truth.”

She said Pakistan made the right decision to participate in the SCO meeting as it showed “our commitment to the forum.”

“Our position was consistent with our long-standing position on various issues including on the situation in India-held Kashmir.”

Ms Baloch also welcomed the return of Syria into the Arab League. “We see this as a positive development and we hope that it will contribute to regional peace and security.”

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2023