In pictures: Imran’s arrest incites street demonstrations, backlash

The unexpected detention of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on corruption charges has elicited a strong backlash from his supporters, engendering a palpable sense of panic nationwide, as concerns grow about potential clashes between party loyalists and law enforcement officials.
The PTI chief was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in the Al Qadir Trust case on Tuesday while he was at the Islamabad High Court, resulting in police engaging in hours-long pitched battles with supporters of the ex-PM in cities across the country that same night.
Tempers appeared to have cooled on Wednesday morning but there was a huge security presence across the capital, particularly outside the location of his custody where the special court will convene.
Here, we take a closer look at the post-arrest violence that occurred in different parts of the country.
Header image: A car is seen burning along a road as PTI activists and supporters of former PM Imran Khan block a road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP photo
