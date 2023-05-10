In pictures: Imran’s arrest incites street demonstrations, backlash

PTI chief's arrest comes a day after the army rebuked him for repeatedly accusing a senior military officer of trying to engineer his assassination.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

The unexpected detention of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on corruption charges has elicited a strong backlash from his supporters, engendering a palpable sense of panic nationwide, as concerns grow about potential clashes between party loyalists and law enforcement officials.

The PTI chief was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in the Al Qadir Trust case on Tuesday while he was at the Islamabad High Court, resulting in police engaging in hours-long pitched battles with supporters of the ex-PM in cities across the country that same night.

Tempers appeared to have cooled on Wednesday morning but there was a huge security presence across the capital, particularly outside the location of his custody where the special court will convene.

Here, we take a closer look at the post-arrest violence that occurred in different parts of the country.

Supporter of Imran Khan throw stones at a police vehicle during a protest after Khan’s arrest in Karachi on Tuesday. — Reuters

Police charge towards PTI party activists and supporters of Imran protesting against the arrest of their leader in Quetta on Tuesday. — AFP

A police vehicle burns during a protest by the supporters of Imran Khan after his arrest, in Karachi on Tuesday. — Reuters

Police fire tear gas shells towards PTI party activists and supporters of Imran during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP

A woman gestures next to a burning police vehicle during a protest by the supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest, in Karachi. — Reuters

Supporters of Imran Khan shout slogans during a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar on Tuesday. — Reuters

People walk past a public bus, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi on Wednesday. — Reuters

A view of a house in cantonment area, which was set afire by supporters of Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest in Lahore on Wednesday. — Reuters

Supporters of Imran Khan protest against his arrest outside of the High Commission for Pakistan in London on Tuesday. — Reuters

Supporters of Imran Khan block a highway, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi on Tuesday. — Reuters

Men on a bike ride past a burning police vehicle during a protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of Imran against the arrest of their leader, in Quetta on Tuesday. — AFP

PTI party activists and supporters of Imran Khan, protest after blocking the road against the arrest of their leader in Islamabad on Tuesday. — AFP

Supporters of Imran Khan protest against his arrest in Pakistan, outside of the High Commission for Pakistan in London on Tuesday. — Reuters

Policemen stand guard at the main entrance of the Pakistan’s army headquarters, a day after protests by PTI activists and supporters of former PM Imran Khan, in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Header image: A car is seen burning along a road as PTI activists and supporters of former PM Imran Khan block a road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP photo