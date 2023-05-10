CTD arrests terrorist in Bajaur raid

LOWER DIR: The Counter-Terrorism Department claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a terrorist while making a bomb in Bajaur tribal district.

CTD Malakand-II superintendent of police Amjad Ali Khan told a presser that the terrorist was held during a joint operation conducted by the CTD and the security forces.

He said the terrorist was tasked to prepare suicide bombers for sabotage acts in the region. He said the CTD and security forces carried out an intelligence-based search and strike operation in Damadola Narai Kandao area of Bajaur on Monday night and arrested the militant identified as Ikramullah, while making a bomb.

The official said a hand grenade, prima cord, safety fuses and 550 grams of explosives were also recovered from his possession. He said two other accomplices of the terrorist, identified as Adnan and Mushtaq of Khar, Bajaur, took advantage of the darkness and fled from the scene.

The SP said preliminary interrogation suggested the militant had been tasked with preparing suicide bombers.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2023