Karachi Zoo elephant Noor Jehan passes away

Muzhira Amin Published April 22, 2023 Updated April 22, 2023 01:47pm

Ailing elephant Noor Jehan, who was under treatment after collapsing in its pen at Karachi Zoo around a week ago, passed away on Saturday, animal rights activist Mahera Omar confirmed.

“She (Jehan) rests in peace now,” said Omar, who had been closely working with vets treating the deceased pachyderm’s treatment.

The 17-year-old African elephant had undergone emergency treatment for a tumour in Karachi on April 5, but had collapsed days later. Since then, it had lain stricken on its side in her enclosure at the zoo.

Following her fall, a team of local vets had been working remotely with Four Paws — an international animal welfare organisation — to monitor the elephant’s health.

Noor Jehan’s prolonged predicament

Earlier this month, the Four Paws’ team had arrived at Karachi Zoo following an SOS from zoo officials after they failed to diagnose and treat Jehan, who had been suffering for months and became so ill that she was unable to move.

Her condition had improved after getting treatment from foreign experts who detected a large haematoma in her abdomen and found the perineal membrane ruptured.

The experts had cautioned that Jehan was an intensive-care patient, requiring 24-hour monitoring along with medication and physical therapy.

Within four days of the team’s departure, however, the elephant reportedly fell in a pond.

More to follow

