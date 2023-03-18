Imran on the way to Islamabad to attend Toshakhana case hearing

A district and sessions court in Islamabad is set to resume on Saturday (today) the hearing into the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan, who avoided arrest despite a protracted effort by law enforcement personnel to apprehend him for skipping multiple previous hearings.

The PTI leader is scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal to attend proceedings on the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations. He is set to be indicted in case.

Key developments

Imran en route to Islamabad with convoy of party workers

Venue of hearing moved to Judicial Complex over PTI’s security fears

Security tight in Islamabad with section 144 in place in parts of capital

PTI petitions court against denial of entry of party members to judicial complex

Accompanied by a convoy of his party workers, the PTI chief departed from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore a little after 8am, and was en route to Islamabad, according to the party.

According to Google Maps, the average time it would take for Imran to reach Islamabad by road is a little over four hours, depending on traffic and the route taken.

Shortly after, PTI posted a video of Imran waving to his supporters from inside his vehicle in Sheikhupura.

And in one video shot from inside a vehicle, a few party supporters can be seen throwing flower petals on Imran’s convoy from a bridge above the Motorway.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have issued a traffic advisory, stating that due to tight security measures around the Judicial Complex in G-11, citizens may face difficulty in traffic movement, leading to inconvenience.

The police advised commuters to choose alternate routes and also requested citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, considering the prevailing law and order situation.

Stringent security measures have been put in place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad’s G-11, where Imran is expected to arrive by noon. A large contingent of police has been deployed to the area to take charge of security.

Security personnel arrive at the judicial complex ahead of Imran’s arrival. — Photo provided by Umer Burney

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to call for the immediate opening of internal routes in Islamabad and urging the country to uphold the rule of law and the Constitution.

Chaudhry expressed concern over the state of the judicial system, which he claimed had been turned into a battleground. Additionally, he condemned the police’s use of “terror tactics in the guise of administrative measures”, stating that a writ petition is being urgently filed in the IHC.

PTI petitions against denial of entry to judicial complex

Shortly after Chaudhry’s tweet, the PTI submitted a petition to the sessions court challenging the alleged denial of entry to lawyers, party members, media personnel, and Imran’s security officials into the premises of the judicial complex.

Imran’s counsel Babar Awan submitted a petition to ADSJ Iqbal after security personnel allegedly barred several individuals from the complex.

Awan claimed that he was sensing a “mischievous plan of the government” behind the move.

Imran has left for the court from Lahore and was expected to arrive soon, according to Awan. He asserted that there was no legal justification for the ban on entry of lawyers and media personnel into the open court and that it was not a “war zone” where PTI leaders needed to be barred from entry.

He urged the judge to issue orders to the administration to allow PTI leaders into the premises.

Section 144 in Islamabad

The Islamabad administration on Friday night imposed Section 144 in the capital, prohibiting private companies, security guards, or individuals from carrying weapons. It is mandatory for drivers to carry their vehicle registration documents while driving.

In a tweet, the capital police said a traffic plan had been issued, and citizens were advised to avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas of G-11 and G-10.

“Chief commissioner Islamabad has directed citizens to cooperate with the authorities and avoid unnecessary movement to ensure the smooth implementation of the traffic plan.”

In the early hours of Saturday, PTI leader Asad Umar tweeted that Section 144 had been imposed in Islamabad, claiming mobile networks were also instructed to shut down their operations in most of the city.

In his tweet, he questioned the government’s motives, asking what illegal action they were planning for the day.

The government had on Friday shifted the venue of the additional sessions court to a comparatively safer Judicial Complex for the hearing of the case after the PTI raised security concerns, Dawn reported.

The Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad issued a notification declaring Court No 1 Judicial Complex at G-11 as the venue for the hearing of the case filed by the district election commissioner against Imran, terming it a “one-time dispensation”.

In the last hearing on Thursday, the court rejected Imran’s plea seeking the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants issued for him.

Security personnel stand guard outside the judicial complex in capital’s G-11 ahead of Imran’s arrival. — Photo by Umer Burney

Additional District and Sessions (ADSJ) Judge Zafar Iqbal had passed the order while hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) reference seeking criminal proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had on Friday suspended non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran, providing him with a chance to appear before the trial court on Saturday (today).

During yesterday’s hearing, Imran’s lawyer Khawaja Haris submitted an undertaking by his client, assuring it that the PTI chief would appear in court on March 18.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal will conduct the hearing.

Imran’s legal battle

The sessions court was set to indict Imran in the reference on Feb 28, but his lawyer had requested the judge that he be exempted from the hearing because he had to appear in several other courts. His indictment was deferred multiple times before.

The judge had subsequently issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran and instructed the police to present him in court by March 7. The PTI chief managed to dodge the arrest and later approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the cancellation of the warrants.

The IHC, while granting some relief to Imran, had told him to appear in the sessions court by March 13, but the former prime minister once again skipped the hearing. Resultantly, ADSJ Iqbal had on Monday re-issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran and directed the police to bring him to court by March 18 (today).

However, when the police reached Imran’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him on Tuesday, they were met with stiff resistance, leading to two-day pitched battles between PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies. The clashes ultimately subsided after the courts intervened on Wednesday.

That same day, the PTI also challenged the latest arrest warrants issued for Imran in the IHC. It rejected the plea and directed the PTI chief to submit an undertaking to the trial court which states he would attend the hearing on March 18.

Upon submitting the undertaking, the sessions court remarked said the warrants could not be suspended on the basis of an undertaking.

Toshakhana case

The reference, which alleges that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) and proceeds from their reported sales, was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year. On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had concluded that the former premier had indeed made “false statements and incorrect declarations” regarding the gifts.

The Toshakhana is a department under the Cabinet Division that stores gifts given to rulers and government officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries. According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

The watchdog’s order had said Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

Subsequently, the ECP had approached the Islamabad sessions court with a copy of the reference, seeking proceedings against Imran under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister.