Defiant PTI calls on supporters to reach Zaman Park as police resume push to arrest Imran

The stalemate between PTI supporters and law enforcement personnel continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday near former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

According to DawnNewsTV, the police and security personnel made a fresh attempt to arrest the former premier in connection with the Toshkhana case early morning today.

Footage run on television also showed PTI workers outside Zaman Park setting motorcycles and other vehicles on fire.

For more than 15 hours, PTI workers engaged the Islamabad police — aided by their Punjab counterparts and later Rangers personnel — in pitched battles that continued late into the night with no signs of relenting. So far, the police have suffered around 30 casualties during the clash, while at least 15 PTI men have been detained.

Key developments:

Stalemate between PTI supporters and police outside Zaman Park continue for the second consecutive day

Imran says the real intent behind arrest is to “abduct and assassinate” him

Islamabad High Court to take up PTI plea against arrest warrants shortly

Police decide to make another bid to detain PTI chief

In the latest video posted by the PTI on its official Twitter handle, the party claimed that the police had started tear gas shelling at Imran’s residence once again.

Separately, in a series of tweets, Imran said that after a day of facing tear gas, cannons with chemical water, rubber bullets and live bullets, “we now have Rangers taking over and are now in direct confrontation with the people”.

“My question to the establishment, to those who claim they are ‘neutral’: Is this your idea of neutrality, Rangers directly confronting unarmed protestors & leadership of the largest political party when their leader is facing an illegal warrant & case already in court & when govt of crooks trying to abduct & possibly murder him?” he asked.

In another tweet, the PTI chief claimed that the real intent of the authorities behind the entire episode was to “abduct and assassinate” him.

“Clearly arrest claim was mere drama because the real intent is to abduct & assassinate. From tear gas & water cannons, they have now resorted to live firing.

“I signed a surety bond last evening, but the DIG refused to even entertain it. There is no doubt of their mala fide intent,” he said.

Amid calls from the party to yet again gather at Zaman Park, Imran also addressed his supporters in the early hours of Wednesday and said more attempts to arrest him were underway.

Speaking in a video message, Imran likened the day’s events to the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The way police attacked our people, there is no example of this. What is the reason for attacking a small number of people like this?”

Imran said that to prevent any more chaos, he had given an undertaking to the Lahore High Court Bar Association president who then attempted to forward it to the DIG.

However, the Islamabad DIG did not meet the LHCBA president, he added.

“According to Section 76 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, if this surety bond is given to the arresting officer, then he can’t arrest [me],” Imran said.

The PTI chief added that the DIG had no reason to not accept the undertaking and pointed to ill intentions. “This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif,” Imran alleged.

He, however, stopped short of making any announcement.

IHC to hear PTI’s plea against arrest warrants

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will shortly take up PTI’s plea seeking the cancellation of arrest warrants issued for Imran in the Toshakhana case.

The party had filed the petition after police and PTI workers had come face to face outside Zaman Park a day earlier. It will be heard by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Confirming the development, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the party would follow whatever order the high court passes.

It is pertinent to mention that an Islamabad district and sessions court had on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chief after his persistent absences in the Toshakhana reference. It had also instructed the police to arrest the former prime minister and present him in court by March 18.

Earlier today, Chaudhry and PTI’s legal team also approached the Lahore High Court seeking the cancellation of Imran’s arrest warrants. However, the LHC chief justice sent them back saying that the matter was concerned with Islamabad and should be heard by the IHC.

Late-night meeting

Meanwhile, at a late-night meeting summoned by the Punjab interim chief minister to take stock of the security situation in the provincial capital, it was decided to make another bid to detain the PTI chief and wrap up the operation before the morning.

In order to set the plan in motion, fresh units of police and Rangers took positions on The Mall in the early hours of Wednesday. Soon, a few prison vans followed, along with Rescue 1122 vehicles.

As the date shifted to the ominous ides of March, the city was abuzz that the police high-ups have realised the “mistake” of paddling too softly on Tuesday, compromising the entire operation. “The next effort, designed to be strong and brisk, may come any time during the night, but it will come for sure,” one of the Punjab officials said.

Operation at Zaman Park

The operation to ‘execute arrest warrants’ issued by a court in Islamabad started on Tuesday afternoon, when policemen made their way towards the residence of Imran in an armoured personnel carrier.

Led by Islamabad DIG Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, police used water cannons and teargas to disperse party supporters who resisted. The PTI workers, however, responded with stones.

The police team was determined to complete the operation. DIG Bukhari, who was subsequently injured, expressed in clear terms, “We are here to arrest Imran Khan and it will be done today at all costs.”

In a video message released yesterday, Imran while sensing the inevitability of his arrest released a video message, advising his supporters to continue the struggle for “real freedom” regardless of his “arrest or death”.

Later, in an interview with BBC Urdu released after midnight, Mr Khan referred to the attempts to arrest him – for which he was ready – saying that it seemed the alleged promises made to Nawaz Sharif by the establishment were being kept.

According to the former premier, he did not understand why the establishment and the army chief were “backing the PDM government” even though it was damaging the reputation of the state institution.

He added that the PDM would not last a single day without the crutches of the establishment. The ex-PM said there were no attempts to get in touch with the current top brass of the army, adding that doors for talks were, however, always open.

Protests across the country

The events at Zaman Park did not escape the notice of Imran’s supporters across the country, and several cities saw protests by PTI workers.

In Islamabad, at least four policemen were injured and over two dozen supporters of the former ruling were detained after protests erupted in several parts of the federal capital, resulting in logjams across the city.

On the call of Imran Khan, the supporters converged in multiple cities across Punjab to express solidarity with their party chief. Agitations were reported in Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bhauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, and the adjoining districts of Lahore, including Sheikhpura and Kasur.

Similarly, the PTI workers also took to the streets in Sahiwal, Okara, Sargodha, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. There were reports of some minor scuffles between the police and the PTI supporters.

A large number of PTI workers and supporters also took to the streets across Sindh, particularly Karachi, to stage demonstrations at more than a dozen key road links and traffic intersections.

Additional reporting from Ahmed Faraz Khan and Raba Bilal