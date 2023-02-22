Austerity will require sacrifices from the privileged: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently addressing a federal cabinet meeting regarding the expected austerity measures as a staff-level accord with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is to be signed this week, which the country desperately needs to stave off default.

Addressing the meeting in Islamabad today, Shehbaz said “one or two items” were remaining in the completion of the IMF agreement but it would soon be achieved.

“It is the joint responsibility of the government machinery, which includes the political face and bureaucratic face, and all the members of the provincial governments to show a performance that is needed in this extremely difficult time,” he asserted.

The premier stated that various reasons, including “imported inflation, IMF conditions and the doings of the previous government”, had led to the economic difficulties that the nation was currently facing.

Shehbaz elaborated that the said performance required “retrenchment, simplicity [and] sacrifices”, citing that the disasters faced by the nation in the past had led the poor to make the most sacrifices.

“I know some affluent people who have stepped forward and made contributions in this time. But have all of them given a sacrifice?”

The premier further called for the nation to “learn from the past and decide to move forward”.

He said the nation was looking towards the government with “critical and questioning views”, admitting that it was “neither easy nor a joke” how the incumbent government was standing together in making decisions.

Shehbaz added that the government was striving at its full capacity but “practical steps” were needed. “As the saying goes ‘leadership by personal example’ […] it is now time to show it.

“We have to stand up and accept the challenge today and let the world know that Pakistan is a strong nation and the government is ready to do everything to face these challenges,” he asserted.

Acknowledging that the measures of entrenchment and simplicity would not reduce the burden of inflation, he reasoned that they would at least reduce the resentment “that is accumulated in the people because of what has been happening for the past 75 years”.

The prime minister said these measures would make the people realise that the “government, politicians and bureaucracy have decided from the core of their hearts to show the spirit of sacrifice”.

“Today is the time for you to stand up and accept the challenge and do it in the name of God, in the name of Pakistan. Let’s not delay it and shame our prosperity,” he added.

The prime minister’s media talk coincides with the start of the opposition PTI’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek” — an organised campaign to court arrests — which is billed by party chief Imran Khan as a counter to the “attack” on the party’s fundamental rights and the “economic meltdown”.