IHC asks police to recover abducted girl by Jan 12

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday gave Jan 12 deadline to the Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) to recover a teenage girl allegedly abducted from the Khanna police area.

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz issued the directive on a petition filed by her parents seeking the girl’s recovery.

IGP Nasir Akbar Khan informed the court that as per the investigation, the girl had been taken to Karachi by a person named Qayyum. He said the girl went with Qayyum on her own and did not take her mobile phone, adding that the suspect bought a mobile phone for the girl which was switched off.

He said the investigating officer was in Karachi and efforts were being made to recover the girl and arrest the suspect.

The court then ordered the police to trace the girl and produce her before the court by the next date of hearing on Jan 12 and adjourned the case.

