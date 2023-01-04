DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2023

JI warns of sit-in outside Sindh CM House if LG polls delayed again

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 10:54am
<p>JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman addresses a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman addresses a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Tuesday warned the Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that if it failed to clarify its position regarding the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad within 24 hours and did not ensure holding of the polls on January 15, the JI would stage a sit-in outside CM House.

The party demanded the provincial government withdraw its letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan in which the PPP was seeking further delay in the polls.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-i-Haq, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman vowed that his party would be staging a protest sit-in outside CM House if the government failed to meet the deadline.

“On one hand the PPP leaders talk about holding local bodies’ elections and on the other, dialogues are being held to further delay the polls,” he added.

“It seems that the PPP government is mulling over further postponing the polls after all the melodrama. It’s quite illogical for political parties to discuss unconstitutional steps or options to further postpone the local government elections despite court orders and constitutional provisions against the delay.”

He also criticised Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori for his ‘failure’ to deliver what he had promised after taking the oath. Instead, the JI leader alleged, ‘conspiracies against Karachiites’ had increased manifold after Governor Tessori assumed the office.

“We don’t believe in politics of hatred and targeting individuals and because of this the JI didn’t oppose Mr Tessori, but those who installed him will have to answer for his performance,” he said. “Initially, the governor was very positive and talked about issues, but as of now he’s not delivering on the issues he had promised. He has now taken a different line of action and Governor House has become the hub of conspiracies to seed ethnic divisions and give life to some dead horses.”

Published in Dawn, january 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Light at the end of the tunnel
Jan 04, 2023 10:59am
Party in power claims to be democratic. Democratic protest should be 'easier' than elections
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation misery
Updated 04 Jan, 2023

Inflation misery

The average citizen has little choice but to cut consumption and curtail their dreams.
NSC huddle
04 Jan, 2023

NSC huddle

THE nation’s top civilian and military officials put their heads together in the just concluded National Security...
Polio immunisation drive
04 Jan, 2023

Polio immunisation drive

THE first polio drive of the new year in KP is set to vaccinate 7.2m children. This drive is crucial, because all ...
CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...