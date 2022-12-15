In pictures: Arab fans left with hope of victory in next World Cup after Morocco’s dream run

Moroccans exit tournament at semi-finals with a 2-0 defeat by France, leaving fans heartbroken but full of pride.
They may have fallen just short of reaching the World Cup final, but Moroccans on Wednesday hailed their team’s historic run as it ended with a 2-0 defeat to reigning champions France.
Goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani made the difference for France but it was Griezmann’s combination of graft and guile at both ends of the pitch that caught the eye.
Despite the loss, ruler King Mohammed VI sent his “warm congratulations” to the whole team for having “honoured the Moroccan people”, according to the country’s national news agency MAP.
Header photo: Morocco’s Romain Saiss and Achraf Hakimi look dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup. — Reuters