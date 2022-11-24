A timeline of Pakistan's army chiefs through the ages How many army chiefs have been appointed during Pakistan's 75 year-long history? Dawn.com Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 04:03pm Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x WHATSAPP 0 Comments Email Print Who is Lt Gen Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz’s pick for army chief? Who is Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the PM’s choice for CJCSC? The era of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the 16th army chief Comments 500 characters COMMENT MOD POLICY DAWN.COM Copyright © 2022 Scribe Publishing Platform