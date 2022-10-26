DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 26, 2022

Multi-millionaire Sunak faces ‘too rich for PM’ jibes

AFP Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 08:19am
In this file photo, Rishi Sunak attends a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London, on March 3, 2021. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, Rishi Sunak attends a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London, on March 3, 2021. — Reuters/File

LONDON: Britain’s emboldened political opposition aimed jibes at newly-appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over his vast family wealth and past career in investment funds, suggesting he is out of touch amid a rampant cost-of-living crisis.

The Guardian leftwing broadsheet joined the fray, headlining a story: “Does Rishi Sunak’s 730 million pound ($840 million) fortune make him too rich to be PM?”

Critics have suggested the 42-year-old former finance minister is too cushioned from reality to care about ordinary people’s concerns during a period of escalating economic crisis.

“Sunak and his wife sit on a fortune of 730,000,000 pounds. That’s around twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III,” tweeted Labour MP Nadia Whittome.

“Remember this whenever he talks about making `tough decisions’ that working class people will pay for.”

Jeremy Corbyn, a former left-wing leader of the main Labour opposition but who now sits as an independent MP, added Sunak “will look after the interests of the 1 percent”.

“The 99 percent will pay for their protection,” he tweeted.

The son of immigrants from India and East Africa, Sunak had a privileged upbringing and went to private schools including the prestigious Winchester College.

After graduating from the University of Oxford, he worked at Goldman Sachs investment management company and two hedge funds, which manage the money of private investors.

His earnings from this period are not known and as a minister he has placed his investments in a non-transparent “blind trust”.

‘Hard to swallow’

In 2009, he married the daughter of an Indian billionaire, Akshata Murty, who owns a substantial stake in her father’s Infosys software company.

Together, the couple are on The Sunday Times rich list with a net worth of 730 million pounds.

Murty’s decision to claim non-domiciled status for tax reasons while living in the UK damaged Sunak’s reputation when it came to light in April, and she later opted to start paying UK tax on her income earned in India.

The Sun on Sunday’s political editor Kate Ferguson tweeted on Monday that Labour had decided to attack Sunak with the argument he is “too rich to connect”.

This may reflect public perceptions, with a poll by political researchers Savanta ComRes finding that the word the public most associate with Sunak is “rich”.

“It’s fair to say that `rich’ in the UK is probably a pejorative term,” Savanta ComRes political research director Chris Hopkins said, while adding that positive terms such as “capable” and “intelligent” also featured.

Hopkins noted that few in the UK were probably aware of Sunak’s extreme wealth until his wife’s non-dom status emerged, and other Tory politicians, such as finance minister Jeremy Hunt, are also very wealthy.

But the public are likely to find Sunak’s fortune “hard to swallow” when he has to enact tough policies that hit families’ budgets and “his personal wealth is so extreme that he’ll be shielded”, Hopkins said.

‘Filthy rich’

Many commentators have said the main issue is whether Sunak’s wealth prevents him understanding how others live.

In a country where voters have an ultra-sensitive radar for social class, Sunak has played up his “common people” credentials, frequently talking of working in his family’s pharmacy as a teenager.

But he has made gaffes such as appearing to struggle to pay with a bank card, posing for pictures putting petrol into someone else’s car and wearing Prada loafers at a construction site.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (12)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kashif
Oct 26, 2022 08:38am
Sadly in Pakistan we are used to having ONLY super rich as Prime Ministers.
Reply Recommend 0
Nameless
Oct 26, 2022 08:39am
Somewhere, Geapes are sour.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 26, 2022 08:51am
Gujranwala boy.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Oct 26, 2022 08:53am
You want someone to fix your economy, that has only survived and grown because of looting others? He is the best Hindu you can put in charge. He knows money and he will be your savior
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Oct 26, 2022 08:53am
It’s not about rich or poor it’s about elected by the people last 2 PMs we’re both elected with zero vote by the people. Meaning system is messed up.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Oct 26, 2022 08:55am
Just common sense if he is Former Finance Minister than who is responsible for this economic mess
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 26, 2022 09:02am
Indian-origin British PM Shri Rishi Sunak.
Reply Recommend 0
Basket
Oct 26, 2022 09:25am
This is the sign that he can manage economy if he can manage his personal wealth.
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin
Oct 26, 2022 09:26am
ishi Sunak heckled and booed as he stands alone in his first address as Prime Minister
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay
Oct 26, 2022 09:28am
At least he make his money before he becomes prime minister not like here become rich after become minister
Reply Recommend 0
Chintamani Gokhale
Oct 26, 2022 09:31am
Somehow it is not cool for the westerners to be a south asian with lots of money!
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 26, 2022 09:42am
@Ajay, So you are saying he will also become more rich than the rich before?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...
Journalist’s killing
Updated 26 Oct, 2022

Journalist’s killing

Apart from what transpired in Kenya, the circumstances that led to Sharif's exit from Pakistan must also be examined.
Rishi Sunak’s challenge
26 Oct, 2022

Rishi Sunak’s challenge

THE United Kingdom has its first non-white prime minister, who, at the age of 42, also happens to be the youngest PM...
Pointing fingers
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Pointing fingers

CONDEMN the man, not the institution, says Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who, despite finding much to be...
Xi’s moment
25 Oct, 2022

Xi’s moment

MODERN China is largely the product of Mao Zedong’s revolutionary — and at times controversial — struggle and...
Riveting cricket
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Riveting cricket

THE fiercest rivalry in world cricket produced arguably the most spectacular Twenty20 match ever and perhaps the...