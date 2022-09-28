DAWN.COM Logo

Ishaq Dar sworn in as federal minister

Dawn.com Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 12:37pm
<p>Senator Ishaq Dar is sworn in as a federal minister on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy: PML-N</p>

Senator Ishaq Dar is sworn in as a federal minister on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy: PML-N

<p>President Arif Alvi administers the oath of office to Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy: PML-N</p>

President Arif Alvi administers the oath of office to Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy: PML-N

PML-N stalwart Ishaq Dar took oath as a federal minister on Wednesday, a day after he was sworn in as a senator.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to Dar during a ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, which was also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Dar was nominated by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz as the finance minister during a meeting on Sunday. An official notification in this regard is expected to be issued soon.

Speaking to the media outside the Ministry of Finance alongside Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah later in the day, Dar gave his two cents on the state of the economy and the way forward.

“All of you know at what stage the economy was when the PML-N left the government. Food inflation was two per cent […] the reserves were at their highest, the rupee was stable at 104.50 and Pakistan’s growth was at 6.3pc.”

Dar blamed the PTI government for failing to manage the economy. “You name it and the trouble, the problem is there,” he said as he pointed out the dollar price, soaring inflation and interest rates.

We can’t reverse the destruction of the approximately four years of PTI’s tenure in the few months which the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has remaining, he said.

“As a nation, we have a lot of challenges [but] we have successfully faced them in the past as well.”

The minister continued that the country faced “deep challenges” but the government would try its best to overcome them.

Responding to reporters about his previous policy of injecting dollars into the market to keep the rate low, Dar said this was a “massive lie”. We did not have dollars to inject, he said, adding that the PML-N government built up foreign reserves of Rs23 billion.

He went on to say that this was “natural progress and growth” and a result of the policies of PML-N supremo Nawaz.

The minister also said that Pakistan’s inflationary woes were mainly due to the country’s burgeoning imports. “We believe in a market-based economy but no one will be allowed to play games with Pakistan’s currency,” he said.

Dar in, Miftah out

Dar landed at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Monday night alongside PM Shehbaz to take charge of the finance portfolio, which he has previously held on three occasions.

The PML-N leader had been in self-exile for nearly five years.

Talking to reporters at the airbase, he said: “I will try my best to fulfil all the responsibilities. We will try to take the country out of the economic swamp it is stuck in […] the way we did in 1998-1999 and 2013-2014.”

Read: Return of the ‘Dar’ Ages

On Tuesday, his predecessor Miftah Ismail formally resigned to pave way for Dar.

The new finance minister’s appointment comes after months of speculations that Dar and Nawaz had been unhappy with some of Ismail’s key decisions, specifically with regard to the fuel price hike.

Last month, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said she did not agree with the decision to hike petrol and electricity prices, saying she did not own such decisions, whether her party was in government or not.

The speculations about the internal rift in the party and the senior leadership’s desire to replace Ismail were confirmed after a slew of audio recordings, purportedly of conversations between the prime minister and key PML-N figures, were leaked over the weekend.

One of them features a conversation between Maryam and PM Shehbaz about Ismail.

“He doesn’t take responsibility […] says strange things on TV for which people make fun of him […] he doesn’t know what he is doing,” the voice said to be Maryam’s says in the clip.

“He clearly cut corners,” the voice said to be PM Shehbaz’s is heard as saying.

“Uncle, he doesn’t know what he is doing,” Maryam purportedly says, as she wishes for Dar’s return.

The change of command at the Ministry of Finance comes during a dark time for the country’s economy, which is hounded by fears of default after being hit by unprecedented currency devaluation and devastating floods.

Comments (45)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hassan
Sep 28, 2022 10:17am
What a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Sep 28, 2022 10:22am
you gotta be kidding me ?
Reply Recommend 0
Shaukat Imran
Sep 28, 2022 10:23am
We need to scrap & rebuild our entire system of governance because it has now stooped to the level of allowing crooks & thugs to run the country
Reply Recommend 0
Qazi
Sep 28, 2022 10:24am
NRO 2 being implemented. Law in Pakistan is only for poor and weak.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 28, 2022 10:26am
President administering oath to an absconder money launderer - banana republic
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Sep 28, 2022 10:26am
Few days back, Ishaq Dar was absconder and LEAs were looking for him. Now, he has been given the keys of finances and LEAs are protecting him. What a country!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Sep 28, 2022 10:27am
These dynasties and thier cronies have made a mockery out the whole nation. From amending NAB laws, PM office leaks to flying in an absconder on PMs PAF jet making him our finance minister, we are nearly a banana state. What a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Sep 28, 2022 10:31am
Dark beginnings for Pakistan today .
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Sep 28, 2022 10:34am
Oath should include he will live and die for Pakistan in Pakistan, and not launder nations wealth like pmln fugitive leader nawaz sharif!
Reply Recommend 0
Shabbir H. Kazmi
Sep 28, 2022 10:36am
Doomsday for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Sep 28, 2022 10:37am
Dar will curtail the rising dollar!
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 28, 2022 10:39am
Time to fill pockets
Reply Recommend 0
Kk
Sep 28, 2022 10:45am
Congrats Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Insafian
Sep 28, 2022 10:47am
Pakistanis if not now, when?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastfriend
Sep 28, 2022 10:48am
Now no financial assets will be safe in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 28, 2022 10:48am
One supper looters have joined Ali Baba's looters.
Reply Recommend 0
MZ
Sep 28, 2022 10:54am
And soon Nawaz Sharif as prime minister
Reply Recommend 0
MZ
Sep 28, 2022 10:55am
And Altaf hussain as the MQM premo?
Reply Recommend 0
Hashmi
Sep 28, 2022 10:57am
Great to see a proper finance minister unlike accidental FMs like Asad Umar of Miftah. I hope USD will come down to its fair value around PKR 200
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 28, 2022 11:00am
Behold Pakistan, one of the few countries in the world where convicted thieves and absconders get access to the treasury of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Sep 28, 2022 11:02am
Worst day of my life. a convicted criminal become Pak Finance Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Sep 28, 2022 11:05am
Shameful act of corrupt mafia regime. Wheels and Deals with Wheelers and Dealers.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 28, 2022 11:06am
While the nation is suffering, MNS / SS are more interested in bringing in Dar to fill their pockets. They give a damn about the nation's sufferings.
Reply Recommend 0
JAAN-BHITTANI
Sep 28, 2022 11:07am
All the best Mr. Dar...
Reply Recommend 0
Zai
Sep 28, 2022 11:08am
Joke of the justice
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 28, 2022 11:08am
MNS / SS & AAZ will live in luxury & fill their pockets while the Flood Affectees are living in unbearable pain.
Reply Recommend 0
Zai
Sep 28, 2022 11:11am
A proclaimed offender can be finance minister but can not be inducted as peon. No screening and no character certificate is required. Shame of this whole system
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Sep 28, 2022 11:11am
Thank you neutrals. Pakistan will forever be indebted to you for destroying Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Sep 28, 2022 11:12am
Probably this is the reason there's a brain drain. The system is a mere joke to these people
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Aqil
Sep 28, 2022 11:14am
Another tragedy in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Sep 28, 2022 11:17am
For five years he has spent in dollars and pounds in overseas. Now is the time to backfill a/c from Pakistan rupees.
Reply Recommend 0
HM
Sep 28, 2022 11:18am
Only in Pakistan! Where are all these " suo moto" justices? After all there must be a reason for being ranked 140th out of 144 in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Zacka
Sep 28, 2022 11:19am
They are trying to reverse the destruction and incompetence of the last 4 years. A clear proof of that is IK doesn't even talk about any accomplishments from last 4 years because there are none!
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Sep 28, 2022 11:19am
Let's be considerate. How long a person can survive in abroad without any income?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 28, 2022 11:23am
Once again, Ishaq Dar is back as federal minister of finance of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 28, 2022 11:23am
Ishaque Dar old fashion accountant not economist. It would have been a lot better that he would have cleared baggage that is burden on him. Might be lucky, oil prices/ palm oil prices are showing down ward trend. Hard to be talked. Don't listen to any one other than Nawaz Sahrif. Dirty linen has been washed by Miftah. Don't like him but have to say good luck for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 28, 2022 11:23am
Banana republic.
Reply Recommend 0
N Godse
Sep 28, 2022 11:32am
You are officially in “Dar(k) Ages””
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Sep 28, 2022 11:33am
The lawless situation in the country is boudlessly rampant
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 28, 2022 11:36am
A black day in the history of Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Sep 28, 2022 11:41am
A proclaimed offender is becoming a minister! Priceless!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 28, 2022 11:53am
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Senator
Sep 28, 2022 11:53am
No credibility of institutions. Fool's paradise.
Reply Recommend 0
Senator
Sep 28, 2022 12:03pm
Pakistan is ruled by thief elites.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Sep 28, 2022 12:08pm
Too old to learn new tricks.
Reply Recommend 0

