Punjab Assembly session to begin shortly, Elahi and Mazari no-trust motions on agenda

A Punjab Assembly session is set to begin shortly, in which the no-confidence motions against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari would be held.

The session is scheduled to begin at 12:30pm, and Elahi has summoned lawmakers to arrive at the assembly half an hour before. Security was beefed up outside the assembly, DawnNewsTV reported, and television footage showed a contingent of police equipped with riot control gear outside the gates.

Ahead of the session, the day was not short on drama, as an assembly official was taken into police custody, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab Assembly.

The spokesperson confirmed reports of the arrest of Parliamentary Affairs Director General Rai Mumtaz. In a statement, the spokesperson claimed that police officials entered Mumtaz's home after scaling the walls. It was not immediately clear on what charges the official was taken into custody.

Punjab Assembly Secretary Coordination Rai Mumtaz. — Photo provided by author

He alleged that police officials also conducted a raid at the home of Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Secretary Coordination Inayatullah Lak, but were unable to arrest the two.

Speaker Elahi condemned the police action and claimed that it was being carried out on the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also termed the government's actions "fascist".

"After violating the sanctity of the House, the government is making use of new tactics," he said, adding that the action against officials of the Punjab Assembly was proof that the government was "panicking".

"The unconstitutional and fake government is taking steps against the Constitution and law," he stated, adding that the "true face" of the Sharifs had been unmasked before the people.

Referring to the enhanced security presence, Elahi said: "Let's see who prevents the elected members from entering the assembly.

"We will fight against government fascism. No one can stop the elected representatives from entering the assembly."

Former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema took to Twitter and requested the "heads of the law enforcement agencies and constitutional institutions" to take notice of the situation in Punjab.

"How long can the province of 120 million be bullied by this father-son [duo] and police," he said, adding that the public should not be forced to take to the streets to "free the province".

Session called ahead of schedule

On Saturday, Elahi had rescheduled the assembly session from May 30 to May 22 (today), after 25 dissident PTI MPAs who had voted for Hamza Shehbaz for CM office against their party direction were de-seated.

Though no formal agenda was issued till Saturday evening, the swift action by Speaker Elahi shows the numbers game now suits him for his run-off election as chief minister.

The assembly’s current strength has reduced to 346 members after the de-seating of the 25 MPAs. The PML-N has 165 MPAs of whom five Sharaqpuri group members recently withdrew their support. Besides the backing of its 160 MPAs, the PML-N has seven PPP MPAs, four independents and one Rah-i-Haq Party MPA on its side. This shows PML-N has 172 votes.

On the other hand, Elahi’s PML-Q and his ally PTI have a total strength of 168, but the PTI-PML-Q alliance believes they will get all the five women and minority seats whereas the PML-N claims two reserved seats will come to it.

Additional input from Ali Waqar