DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2022

Hyderabad medical student found dead in classmate’s hostel room

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished April 8, 2022 - Updated April 8, 2022 09:37am

HYDERABAD: A young final year student of a private medical university was found dead under mysterious circumstances within the limits of the Hatri police station on Wednesday.

Pahlaj, son of Sawai Mal, a resident of Umerkot, was found dead in a closed room of his classmate, Vijay.

According to Lal Chand, a cousin of the deceased, Pahlaj had left his house located in the New Hyderabad City area for the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) on Tuesday morning. Before leaving for the hospital at about 9.15am, Pahlaj had told his first cousin, Chohan, that he would be returning by 4pm after dealing with his internship matter.

When he did not return by 5pm, Chohan tried to reach him by phone but his calls remained unattended. He informed Dr Jhaman, another cousin of Pahlaj, about his disappearance. Jhaman tried to ascertain the location of his mobile phone and it was traced near Shoukat Khowaja poultry farm, situated close to the private medical university where Pahlaj studied.

Some private hostels are available in that area as the university administration does not have hostels for male students. Pahlaj’s family found the body lying in Vijay’s hostel room.

According to Lal Chand, Vijay had two rooms in that hostel and Pahlaj had entered one of them through its rear side window, which was otherwise locked.

Dr Jhaman said that Pahlaj’s last rites were performed after a post-mortem examination. The family has not yet lodged an FIR of the incident but would do so soon, he added.

Pahlaj’s father is a businessman and deals in grain.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Editorial: The reckoning
Updated 08 Apr, 2022

Editorial: The reckoning

If the PTI finds it no longer has a graceful exit left to take from the NA, it only has itself to blame.
08 Apr, 2022

Punjab chaos

THE brazen disregard exhibited by the PTI-PML-Q alliance for democratic norms in Punjab has plunged the province ...
08 Apr, 2022

Polythene bags

POLYTHENE bags are such an essential part of life that no government ban or public awareness campaign has so far ...
Cable confusion
Updated 07 Apr, 2022

Cable confusion

This assessment should include the severity and likelihood of any perceived ‘threats’ or ‘pressures’ we face, if any.
07 Apr, 2022

Economic uncertainty

WITH the entire country in the grip of political chaos and virtually no government in place in Islamabad, Pakistan ...
07 Apr, 2022

Grammy winner

BEFORE she won a Grammy, musician Arooj Aftab was a household name in Pakistan for her song Mohabbat, which was on...