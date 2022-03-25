First National Assembly session since no-trust motion submitted begins

The much-anticipated session of the National Assembly with a crucial no-confidence resolution — filed by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan — on the agenda, is currently under way.

The ruling PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar and Ali Muhammad Khan are among those attending the session, as well as Grand Democratic Alliance's Dr Fehmida Mirza.

Several prominent opposition members, including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilalwal Bhutto-Zardari and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari, were spotted arriving at the Parliament House to take part in the important session.

Opposition leaders also gathered for a meeting prior to the session during which, according to the PPP, "important instructions" were given to lawmakers.

The National Assembly Secretariat had on Thursday issued a 15-point ‘Orders of the Day’ for the NA session, which included the no-confidence resolution.

Despite the agenda, it is not clear if the resolution will be tabled for discussion today as it is believed that normal house proceedings will not be held on the first day of the sitting due to death of MNA Khayal Zaman. It is parliamentary convention that the first sitting after the death of an MNA is limited to prayers for the soul of the departed and tributes fellow lawmakers wish to pay them.

Insiders suggest that the NA speaker may adjourn the session until March 30 or 31. However, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn that there was no plan to adjourn the NA session.

'Ruckus if resolution is not tabled today'

Zardari, who was hounded by reporters as he made his way inside the Parliament House, appeared to be confident about today's session.

"All eyes are on you. You have previous experience. How confident are you?" asked one reporter.

"God willing, if my Maula wants, 100 per cent," he replied. He added that the opposition would "create a ruckus" if the NA speaker did not allow the motion to be tabled.

He also brushed aside concerns that "undemocratic powers" could take advantage of the situation. "We have a strategy for that: If you are so interested, then you are most welcome."

His son, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, was also all smiles and told reporters that the no-confidence motion had been included in today's agenda.

"Going forward, the people will win and the 'selected' will face defeat. Winning and losing are in the hands of God [but] we are working hard," he said.

Asked what would happen in case the motion is not taken up, he said: "See how we manage it [...] we are completely prepared."

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the opposition would exercise its right to table the motion during today's session. However, if the motion is not tabled, then we will consult among ourselves, he said.

The opposition had submitted the motion and requisition for the session to the NA Secretariat on March 8. Under the Constitution, the speaker was bound to hold the session within 14 days. However, he did not summon the session until March 21 [the 14th day], which is now set to commence from today.

Voting on the resolution will be held at least three to seven days after it has been laid before the National Assembly.

Guidelines issued for MNAs

Meanwhile, the NA speaker had on Thursday issued guidelines for MNAs in view of strict security arrangements being made for the session.

According to the speaker’s notification: “No visitor/guest/security guard of the ministers/parliamentarians will be allowed in the precincts of Parliament House and it would be advisable to restrict them up to D-Chowk, in front of Parliament Lodges.”

To avoid traffic congestion, a shuttle service will operate between Parliament Lodges, government hostels and Parliament House to facilitate members of parliament, the order said.

It said personal drivers of parliamentarians were required to park their vehicles at the designated parking area and not to leave the vehicle unattended. Security agencies deputed at the Parliament House have also been instructed to make arrangements accordingly and ensure the implementation of the speaker’s instructions.