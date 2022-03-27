DAWN.COM Logo

Kaptaan Khan's prime ministerial innings on the scale of no-confidence to world champs

PM Imran, possibly on his way out, appeared to have skippered his cricket team and the country differently.
Zohaib Ahmed MajeedPublished March 27, 2022 - Updated March 27, 2022 09:47pm

Ever since Imran Khan gained political prominence, Pakistan’s political discourse has become littered with cricketing metaphors. Even after years and years of use to the point of near abuse, all the feats of the “Kaptaan” are “clean bowled or sixers”, his gaffes are “hit wicket” and his references to powers that be are “umpire ki ungli”.

This is despite his time in politics now exceeding his cricketing career by a good five years. The 26 years he’s spent politicking since 1996 still continue to live under the shadows of what he achieved as a cricketer in a 21-year career between 1971 and 1992.

With cricket playing such a massive part in getting him to where he is, it’s only fair then that the supposed “death overs” of Khan’s political "innings” get a familiar comparison.

Below, we’ve identified some crucial factors whose presence in 1992 helped the skipper lift the World Cup trophy and absence in 2022 brings his government to the verge of a “mid-innings collapse”.

The team

An oft-heard assessment regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan has been that while he is personally honest, the same cannot be said about the team under and around him. The dissidents and detractors make it clear that the prime minister’s personal traits, even if impressive for argument’s sake, are not shared by his array of ministers and SAPMs. The message being that Khan failed to put together the star-studded team he promised he was an expert at devising.

Twenty years ago, that wasn’t the case.

While Imran Khan of 1992 was a star on paper, his actual contribution to the teams’ cause as a player was pretty basic. In eight matches, he took just seven wickets and scored 185 runs — hardly impressive figures.

What he did, however, do was to turn his struggling bunch into world beaters and let them take the bigger role. Of course, when it mattered the most — especially in the semi-final and final — he made key contributions. But for a vast majority of the tournament, Khan was outshone by his own team.

Javed Miandad was the second-highest scorer of the tournament while Wasim Akram the highest wicket taker. A shrewd confidant such as Miandad and a superstar in the making a la Akram were glaringly amiss when Khan assumed the top office in the land.

On the political side, Shah Mahmood Qureshi plays Khan’s number two but he who enunciates every syllable of every word could hardly be a replacement for someone who slurred and mumbled. Miandad was a street smart jugadoo straight out of Karachi and Qureshi a prim proper type from the mansions of Multan. One could argue that had Khan had Miandad’s political substitute by his side today, perhaps the meltdown of Prime Minister’s XI could have been identified earlier and prevented.

Wasim Akram ‘+’

A constantly consistent theme in Khan’s cabinet has been of there being nothing constant. The merry-go-round of ministers switching roles and putting on different hats was unprecedented in Pakistani politics. For instance, Fawad Chaudhry, who would have been happy to become Chief Minister Punjab, was instead appointed information minister, lost that ministry to become sci-tech minister before coming back to take over the info ministry again.

Among this ministerial musical chair, only a select few kept their original roles from then till now. One such rarity was Sardar Usman Buzdar — or shall we say, Wasim Akram Plus. The nickname was given to him by none other than the prime minister himself, who has tried talking up his surprise selection endlessly through the years but in vain.

Initially, like the rest of the country, the actual Wasim Akram, too, did not object to him having to share his moniker, carrying his hard-earned legacy with a political unknown. The thought at the time being that if the skipper hand-picked Buzdar for this most important job, there must be something special about him.

After almost four years in the job, the much-awaited moment of magic, that prophesied sequence of Buzdar disturbing the bails of his opponents with banana swing is yet to come true. His Allan Lambs and Chris Lewises in Punjab Assembly still hang, and are so emboldened now that they openly call for his sacking. The Wasim Akram Plus, named after Akram who bailed out Imran Khan time and again in 1992, is proving to be more of a Saleem Jaffar of 1987.

Perhaps, if only Khan had let someone else make the pick for the top job in Punjab. After all, the original Akram, too, was not Khan’s choice. He was Miandad’s find. Interestingly, the one whom Khan had actually picked in 1987 lost him the World Cup semi-final. Coincidentally, that lost semi-final was also held in Lahore.

Cornered tigers

On March 11 of 1992, with his team much closer to World Cup exit than the semi-final, a surprisingly calm and confident Imran Khan showed up for the toss without the light green jersey but in a t-shirt with tiger imprinted in front.

After winning the toss, when asked to explain the tiger on his tee, Khan famously said: “This is what I’ve been telling Allen [Border – the Australian captain] that I want my team to play today like a cornered tiger, you know when it’s at its most dangerous.”

Who knew that that harmless little simile at the time would end up becoming a staple in Khan’s political ethos years later. He practiced and preached a severely confrontational style of politics, especially when in a tight situation or pushed against the wall. A cornered Khan would just pounce no matter how “neutral an animal” he faced.

His spit-fire political persona saw him surround himself with a bevy of ministers and advisers who were always up for a fight. Whenever a verbal barb needed to be delivered, any one of Fawad Chaudhry, Fayazul Hasan Chauhan and Shahbaz Gill could do the job. Even the mild-natured Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi picked up a tinge of tanginess along the way.

Almost four years on, the critics accuse Khan’s political crop of Cornered Tigers to be more concerned with exchanging jibes than focusing on their main jobs: governance and delivery. Some of the dissidents even cited unbearable toxicity infused by Khan and Company in local politics as their reason for alienation.

So when Khan’s Class of 1992 impersonated just the right amount of Cornered Tigers and in the right manner, Khan’s Class of 2018 overdid it at times. Perhaps, every now and then, had the opposition also been shown a puppy face rather than the fierce image of a big cat ready to go for the jugular, things might have been a tad different.

Lucking out and out of luck

One butterfly effect theory goes that had it not rained in Adelaide on March 1, 1992, Pakistan would not have had Khan as its prime minister on August 18, 2018.

England, after skittling out Pakistan for a mere 74 runs, were 24 for 1 and cruising towards what would have been a dominant win. That’s when the Lady Luck smiled at Khan as the heavens opened up and it rained with such ferocity that no further play was possible. Pakistan got to pick up a point from a position of certain defeat. That single point would eventually prove to be the difference and help them progress to the semis.

The Pakistan of 92 would have to be the luckiest world champions in all of sports, not just cricket. How else would you explain a side that won just one of its first five games going on to win the entire tournament?

Khan, the prime minister, caught no such lucky breaks. In fact, it almost seemed as if his path was crossed by a whole clowder of jet black cats. His time in power coincided with a pandemic that slowed down economies all over to a crawl, including his own. The commodities' supercycle saw inflation soar through the roof and the Russia-Ukraine war sent oil prices spiralling out of control.

In 2019, oil and gas giants were invited to dig out any treasures buried deep inside Mother Earth. Sadly, nothing was found as Khan’s hopes were dashed. The Reko Dig mine bonanza isn’t expected to begin for a good five to six years while it’s probably too late now for Khan to extract any political mileage out of it.

So while Khan’s Pakistan of 1992 enjoyed the Luck of the Irish, it seemed as if a clowder of jet black cats had crossed his paths before he was sworn in as the prime minister in 2018.

The electables

The 90s was by far the nastiest era in Pakistan cricket as the coexistence of big stars in small dressing rooms often saw implosions.

But all of this happened post-Imran Khan and more towards the mid-90s. Until he was there and in charge, there was no question of there being another leader or anyone’s loyalties being on anyone else’s side but him.

He ran a tight ship in 1992 and was helped by the fact that most of his top performers were young pups that genuinely looked up to him. Those pups had plenty of bust-ups and developed massive egos later but by 92 they were all mere disciples to the great Khan. Miandad, of course, could have been a problem in 92 as well but with him, Khan had already had his battles in the 80s and came out on top. Miandad once spoke of Khan surviving a player revolt before the World Cup semi-final but his claim, one of many erratic ones post-retirement, was never corroborated.

Fast forward to 2018, and Khan’s party had a number of faces that had little familiarity with his party’s manifesto and Khan’s style of politics. Many of them were literally hauled in on a private jet by you-know-who and jumped on the chance of joining a rising power that was forming the new government.

Once Khan’s decline began, these electables raised the biggest stinkers. But it wasn’t just them. Khan’s U-turn-rich prime ministerial politics was in stark contrast to what he had preached to his flock all those years. As he inched away from his idealistic ethos and towards the traditional style of politics of convenience, and also got bogged down in accommodating outsiders, he ended up alienating loyalists that had stood by him through thick and thin.

Once the exodus began, which it did this month, both the electables and the loyalists were on their way out.

The umpire’s helping ... 'finger'

In 1992, Khan did have his stroke of luck with the rain business but he certainly did not need favours from any umpires. In fact, he is credited for being the one who introduced the concept of neutral umpiring in cricket. If anything, Khan was actually the victim of a horrible umpiring call in the 1987 World Cup semi-final in Lahore.

On the other hand, in his political career, his critics allege that his ascension to the top office would not have been possible without a massive push from the resident ‘umpire’.

That umpire corralled the independents under Khan’s wings, subdued his opponents and as wild theories go, even helped crash the RTS to facilitate him into winning the election.

And it seems that the Khan-umpire combo worked like clockwork until it didn’t.

As PML-Q’s Parvez Elahi not-so-eloquently put it, Khan's political 'nappies' never came off. His dirty work was outsourced and his proverbial drinks were always carried by 'the others', which never allowed him to learn the art of winning political battles purely on his own and without the aid of umpires.

The final word

It almost seems like the bottom of the ninth, with Khan holding the bat and awaiting the curviest of curveballs in the hope of hitting a desperate home run. Keep in mind that he has been hinting at a last-minute trump card all week.

The consensus has him coming up empty but what if he doesn't? What if he connects? What if Khan's cricketing history repeats itself but in a political context? After all, on the March 8, 1992, following his team's loss to South Africa, the prevailing sentiment was the same as it is today and all had seemed lost. However, they beat Australia in the next game and never lost again in the tournament. So will the death overs of Khan's political career mirror his finest cricketing hour? We'll find that out soon.

Author Image

The writer is News Editor, Dawn.com.

Laila
Mar 27, 2022 04:52pm
Dawn and it's paid content writers are trying to build a narrative as if IK is going , they will be very disappointed in the end and all money poured will go down the drain.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 27, 2022 04:57pm
A good chronological factual article on Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 27, 2022 05:01pm
It ain't over till its over. Watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair
Mar 27, 2022 05:02pm
First Time ever, i am pleased with such a neutral analysis here on dawn Hats off to your assessment , such an unorthodox view of whole scene.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Mar 27, 2022 05:04pm
Khan as a cricketer did his job well as the leader of the team, and now as the PM he is doing his job well for the country against the blood sucking feudal mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Mar 27, 2022 05:07pm
Another anti IK article which in fact is nothing when you consider the actual blunders of the opposition in our political history.
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Mar 27, 2022 05:07pm
IK maybe wrong politically but supporting the crooks in opposition is the worst crime ever done by the print media.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Mar 27, 2022 05:14pm
He is still One of The Best 5 Captains in the World, we are confident that he will survive. Q League has given him a big way out on their decision at 5.15 pm by alienating with an Absconder Prisoner's Party.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Mar 27, 2022 05:15pm
@Fragile State , We all know, Nawaz Sharif has some share in DAWN and we saw DAWN Leaks, behind all this is Black Money.
Reply Recommend 0
Saniaa
Mar 27, 2022 05:16pm
Nice article and great expectations. Long live PM Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Abbasi-Saudi Arabia
Mar 27, 2022 05:19pm
Insha Allah truth will prevail and Khan Sahib will hit a six on last ball نصر من الله وفتح قريب
Reply Recommend 0
ZeeKAY
Mar 27, 2022 05:27pm
Bravo, what an excellent read. The cricket Jargon , which is becoming the new normal in Pakistani Politics, has been brilliantly put to context. Thank you DAWN.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 27, 2022 05:36pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Part II
Mar 27, 2022 05:36pm
Corrupts to prevail. Yet again. People are ready to celebreate their eventual doomed destiny.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Part II
Mar 27, 2022 05:37pm
@Zubair, if this is neutral then in my ooinion nawaz shareef can literally fly.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Mar 27, 2022 05:38pm
A very biased article.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 27, 2022 05:45pm
The END.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Mar 27, 2022 05:53pm
Other nations highlight positive points of their international winners in any field-Pakistan is the INLY country which demeand its own international winners.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Adnan khan
Mar 27, 2022 05:59pm
Dawn is being biased. What a shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Chamcha Assis
Mar 27, 2022 06:00pm
A great autopsy of Kaaptan's life.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 27, 2022 06:05pm
Captain has laid the foundation of world cup victory, which obviously cannot happen in 3 years. Now is the time to show endurance and struggle. Even an educated child knows that.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam Khan
Mar 27, 2022 06:14pm
I sincerely wish Imran Khan to leave and let us live !
Reply Recommend 0
well-wisher
Mar 27, 2022 06:16pm
PMIK will prevail against the team of looters who will be broken from within. PMIK will have to seek promising and talented young leaders after winning the vote. A clean PMIK in PK is a gift.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq K Sami. M.D.
Mar 27, 2022 06:16pm
In Cricket facing Lillee and Thompson and Botham was no problem for Imran Khan. But Politics is different : Baray Saheb and Chooti topi are both against Imran Khan. And that's what matters.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Mar 27, 2022 06:17pm
@Sher Khan, He is still One of The Best 5 Captains in the World," World rating of leaders does not show him in first 45 also.You know who is no ONE ?
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Mar 27, 2022 06:25pm
This paper is hopeless! Never seen media so out of touch with the public pulse. So much democracy, huh?
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Mar 27, 2022 06:32pm
@Laila, really with the numbers of MPs with the opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 27, 2022 06:33pm
Millions of youth & middle class Pakistanis in Punjab, KP & Karachi city were 'fooled' by a cricketer in 2018.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Mar 27, 2022 06:34pm
Go IK Go and stop creating more problems for the poor Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Mar 27, 2022 06:35pm
@Zubair, You do not call it neutral because it suits you
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 27, 2022 06:36pm
If he is personally honest, the same cannot be said about the team under and around him. That means, he is devoid of the capability to recognise the people who are fit according to the Articles 62 & 63, with their appendices. That makes him the part of the same clique.
Reply Recommend 0
cricket
Mar 27, 2022 06:37pm
1992 wc win is because of inzamam and akram. IK contribution is negligible
Reply Recommend 0
cricket
Mar 27, 2022 06:39pm
This man IK rides on other people's successes, wc win was not his work. Its inzi and akram. He blamed nawaz and bhuttos for corruption but the economy is in the same state where PML left. All he is doing is complaining against nawaz
Reply Recommend 0
AndYou!
Mar 27, 2022 06:45pm
The country and the people are not used to honest and great visionary leader. Bad luck
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 27, 2022 06:47pm
● Very few female 'supporter' seen today in Imran Khan Niazi's '1-million' Islamabad Jalsa ! ● Women, Children & Old populations are hardest-hit by Pak economic shockwaves in last 3.5 years.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Mar 27, 2022 06:57pm
@Simba, So that looters can start filling their depleted kitty after having spent hundreds of millions
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 27, 2022 07:10pm
Has anyone in the media asked the opposition how they would fix the economy & other things or do they have their old tricks up their sleeves.......What a media.....!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr hilaria
Mar 27, 2022 07:57pm
Great write up on drawing parallel between IK’s cricketing and political careers. Loved every paragraph of it.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam Khan
Mar 27, 2022 08:05pm
Where is the Trump card ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Mar 27, 2022 08:11pm
@M. Emad, still are.
Reply Recommend 0
Alejandro
Mar 27, 2022 09:21pm
Clearly it's written by someone who's anti-IK and his government. Even if he looses vote of confidence in the Parliament we trust his party will bounce back with clear majority Insha Allah. Cheers.
Reply Recommend 0
