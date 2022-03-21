DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 21, 2022

Rimsha grabs PGF Ladies International Golf title

Kashif AbbasiPublished March 21, 2022 - Updated March 21, 2022 10:53am
A file photo of Rimsha Ijaz.
A file photo of Rimsha Ijaz.

ISLAMABAD: Rimsha Ijaz took the PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship after a nerve-shredding final round at the Islamabad Golf Club on Sunday.

Heading into the last 18 holes with a one-stroke lead over Thailand’s Mana Sssanam, one-handicapper Rimsha matched her zero-handicap rival with a 75 to finish on 225 after three rounds.

Hamna Amjad ended third on 239, ahead of Parkha Ijaz (244), Qatar’s Nada Rizwan Mir (254) and Tehmina Ahmed (258).

Laiba Ali Shah came out on top in handicap category 13-24 ahead of Tabassum Sharif and Tehmina Rashid while Brig Nasira Shaheen won the category for golfers with handicap between 25-36.

Events were also held in Juniors under-14, where Amna Malak emerged as the best golfer, and seniors, which was won by Tahira Nazir.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

OIC’s challenge
Updated 21 Mar, 2022

OIC’s challenge

At the best of times, the OIC has not been an effective body in global affairs.
21 Mar, 2022

Delay in funding

THE delay in the conclusion of the ongoing seventh review of the $6bn IMF funding programme for Pakistan may be...
21 Mar, 2022

Child labourers

IT is unfortunate that despite the existence of the relevant laws in all the provinces, the scourge of child labour...
Losing control
Updated 20 Mar, 2022

Losing control

The injustices PTI perceives to have suffered in these past weeks do not give it licence to tear up the social contract.
20 Mar, 2022

Turning the corner

IT is news the nation has long hoped to hear on the pandemic front: Covid-19 is close to being eliminated in the...
20 Mar, 2022

Cops as domestic staff

EVEN in a situation where public faith in the police is exceedingly low, recent revelations are an eye-opener. It...