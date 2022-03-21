Rimsha grabs PGF Ladies International Golf title

ISLAMABAD: Rimsha Ijaz took the PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship after a nerve-shredding final round at the Islamabad Golf Club on Sunday.

Heading into the last 18 holes with a one-stroke lead over Thailand’s Mana Sssanam, one-handicapper Rimsha matched her zero-handicap rival with a 75 to finish on 225 after three rounds.

Hamna Amjad ended third on 239, ahead of Parkha Ijaz (244), Qatar’s Nada Rizwan Mir (254) and Tehmina Ahmed (258).

Laiba Ali Shah came out on top in handicap category 13-24 ahead of Tabassum Sharif and Tehmina Rashid while Brig Nasira Shaheen won the category for golfers with handicap between 25-36.

Events were also held in Juniors under-14, where Amna Malak emerged as the best golfer, and seniors, which was won by Tahira Nazir.

