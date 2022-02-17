Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2022

13 killed after falling down well during marriage celebrations in India

AFPPublished February 17, 2022 - Updated February 17, 2022 04:13pm

Thirteen women and girls died after accidentally falling down a well during marriage celebrations in northern India, police said on Thursday.

The victims were sitting on an iron slab covering the well on Wednesday when it gave way, senior police officer Akhil Kumar told reporters in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh state.

District magistrate S. Rajalingam said the well was old and could not take the weight of those sitting on the covering.

“The victims fell down and were crushed under the debris,” he said.

The women and children had gathered to take part in a marriage ritual in their village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was “heart-wrenching”.

“The local administration is involved in all possible help,” he tweeted.

Indian weddings are often grand affairs with huge numbers of guests and lavish ceremonies that run for several days.

In 2017, 24 wedding revellers were killed in the northwestern state of Rajasthan when a wall crashed down on them during a storm.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal
17 Feb, 2022

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal

THERE is a surreal disconnect between the verdict returned on Tuesday in a London court and the lived reality of the...
17 Feb, 2022

Polluted Ravi

THAT a study by a British university has found the Ravi that flows through Lahore and other cities of Punjab to be...
17 Feb, 2022

Covid restrictions

WHILE it is fortunate that there is a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the NCOC has thought it fit to...
16 Feb, 2022

Proposed SOE law

WITH the IMF preparing to keep a strict eye on every dollar that it plans to give Pakistan under its recently ...
16 Feb, 2022

Border security

THE interior minister of Iran, Ahmad Vahidi, has concluded an important and timely visit to Pakistan. He held...
Waiting for Australia
16 Feb, 2022

Waiting for Australia

When Australia arrive next month, it will be a watershed moment for the revival of international cricket in the country.