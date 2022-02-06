'An artist born but once in centuries': Politicians, Bollywood actors pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

“I am anguished beyond words," says Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Top Bollywood personalities and politicians paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, the singer who embodied music and melody for generations of Indians and who died on Sunday aged 92.

Ram Nath Kovind, president of India

“Lata ji's demise is heart breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable.

“An artist born but once in centuries, [she] was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere.”

Narendra Modi, prime minister of India

“I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.

“Her songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.

“I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi.”

Imran Khan, prime minister of Pakistan

“With the death of Lata Mangeshkar, the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.”

Hamid Karzai, former president of Afghanistan

“With her voice, Lata Mangeshkar filled millions of hearts with joy. Her melodies are universal and forever. My profound condolence to her family and the people of India. May the nightingale of India rest in peace.”

Rahul Gandhi, member of parliament, India

“She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood actor

“She has left us ... The voice of a million centuries has left us ... her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace.”

Anil Kapoor, actor

“Heartbroken, but blessed to have known and loved this incredible soul ... Lata ji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace and light up the heavens with her brightness.”

Salman Khan, actor

“(You) will be missed our nightingale. But (your) voice shall live with us forever.”

Karan Johar, filmmaker

“Today heaven truly gained the voice of an angel. I grew up listening to Lata ji's song and as I mourn her loss today - I know with absolute confidence ... she has left an indelible mark on our Indian culture for many generations to come.

“Thank you for making an entire nation swoon with your pure voice. RIP.”

Board of Control for Cricket in India

“The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar-ji who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. The queen of melody, Lata Didi loved cricket, always supported the game and backed Team India.”

Virat Kohli, Indian cricketer

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family and the loved ones.”

Farhan Akhtar, actor and director

“So this is what it feels like to lose a part of a nations source of collective pride and joy. It hurts and leaves an indelible void. Sad, sad day. RIP Lata ji.”

People pay tribute in front of a portrait of Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, in Kolkata on February 6. — AFP