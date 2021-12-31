In pictures: World rings in New Year under Covid cloud, with hopes for a better 2022

That was a common sentiment as people around the world began welcoming in the new year.
In many places, New Year's Eve celebrations were muted or cancelled for the second straight year due to a surge of coronavirus infections, this time driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Even before Omicron hit, many people were happy to say goodbye to a second grinding year of the pandemic.
But so far, at least, the Omicron surge hasn't resulted in the same levels of hospitalisations and deaths as previous outbreaks — especially among vaccinated people — offering a glimmer of hope for 2022.
Australia went ahead with its celebrations despite an explosion in virus cases. Thousands of fireworks lit up the sky over Sydney's Harbour Bridge and Opera House at midnight in a spectacular display. Neighbouring New Zealand had earlier opted for a more low-key approach, replacing its fireworks show in Auckland with a lights display projected onto landmarks including the Sky Tower and Harbour Bridge.
Because of where the international date line sits, countries in Asia and the Pacific region are among the first to usher in each new year.
Header image: New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2022. — AFP