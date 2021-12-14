NA speaker gets two days for reply to poll code violation notice

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s district monitoring officer in Swabi on Monday gave two days time to the counsel for National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to formally respond to a notice issued to his client over the alleged violation of the code of conduct for the upcoming local body elections in the province.

DMO Sardar Mazahar Hussain, who is also the regional election commissioner, had put the NA speaker on notice on Dec 11 after the latter was allegedly heard in a viral audio clip urging the people to vote for the ruling PTI candidates and promising them development funds.

The speaker’s lawyer, Hilal Ahmad, appeared before the DMO and requested him to grant him time to file the response to the notice.

The DMO gave him two days time for the purpose and fixed the next hearing for Dec 15.

Jhagra, four lawmakers also put on notice

He has already forwarded the audio clip to the chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for forensic analysis to ascertain its authenticity and track its origin.

Also in the day, the district monitoring officers in Peshawar, Haripur and Karak issued notices to provincial health minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and four other lawmakers over the alleged violation of the code of conduct for the upcoming local body elections.

The notices were served on them for participating in the election campaigns of the candidates of their respective political parties.

Through the notices, Peshawar DMO Saeed Ahmad Khan, who is alsothe regional election commissioner, directed the health minister, PTI MNA Sher Ali Arbab and MPA Asif Khan to appear before him in his office today (Tuesday) and explain their respective position in writing for violating the election code of conduct.

The notice issued to the minister read: “It has come to notice of the undersigned that you have addressed a “jalsa” in Peshawar on 12th December, 2021, in violation of Section 30 of the code of conduct for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents.”

MNA Sher Ali and MPA Asif Khan were put on notice for addressing public rallies in connection with the local body elections in their respective constituencies on Dec 12.

Haripur DMO Haripur Masood Qureshi issued a notice to PML-N Senator Pir Mohammad Sabir Shah for violating the code of conduct by participating in an election corner meeting.

Through the notice, he asked the senator to appear before him in his office tomorrow (Wednesday) or send in a lawyer to explain his position over the alleged violation of the code of conduct by attending a corner meeting of the PML-N workers in Ghazi tehsil on Dec 13.

In a notice to local MNA Shahid Khan, Karak DMO Amir Ashfaq Qureshi declared that the lawmaker had participated in the election campaign of the candidate for tehsil chairman and therefore, he should appear before him or send in a lawyer tomorrow (Wednesday) to explain your position for violating the election code of conduct.

The code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the local body elections read: “after the issuance of election schedule, the president, prime minister, governor, speaker, deputy speaker of any assembly, chairman and deputy chairman of senate, federal and provincial ministers, advisors to the prime minister or chief minister or any other holder of public office shall not visit the area of any local council to announce any development scheme or to canvass or campaign for any candidate or any political party, reads the advisory.”

The advisory added in case someone was a resident of the district, where election was being held, he or she might visit the district but shouldn’t take part in any kind of political activity.

Meanwhile, the Swabi district monitoring officer has referred the poll code violation case against PTI MPA Rangaiz Khan to the Election Commission of Pakistan for necessary action following his failure to appear before him for a hearing.

In an order, DMO Sardar Mazhar Hussain said Mr Rangaiz was given full opportunity to defend the charge leveled against him regarding participation in an election campaign, but he failed to appear before the DMO to explain his position on the matter.

He had allegedly announced development projects while addressing an election campaign rally in Mangal Chai area of Gadoon Amazai on Nov 23.

The order said various opportunities were provided to Mr Rangaiz to explain his position, but he failed to do so, forcing the DMO to refer his case to ECP under sub-section-4 of section 234 of the Election Act, 2017.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2021