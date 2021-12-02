Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 02, 2021

Bloodbath at PSX as benchmark index nosedives by more than 2,000 points in intraday trading

Talqeen ZubairiPublished December 2, 2021 - Updated December 2, 2021 01:41pm
A stockbroker talks on his mobile during a trading session inside the trading hall of the Karachi Stock Exchange — Reuters/File
A stockbroker talks on his mobile during a trading session inside the trading hall of the Karachi Stock Exchange — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a massive selling pressure on Thursday as the benchmark KSE-100 index shed more than 2,000 points in intraday trading.

The market began its slide soon after opening at 45,369.14 points, with the benchmark KSE-100 index down 2,005 points, or 4.42 per cent, by 1:30pm. As per the PSX Rulebook, if the index goes five per cent above or below its last close and stays there for five minutes, trading in all securities is halted for a specified period.

Intermarket Securities' head of equities Raza Jafri cited the widening trade deficit as the reason behind the plunge, saying it will keep the rupee under pressure and lead to "aggressive" increases in the interest rate.

"However, it is important to keep in mind that authorities have already commenced macro-course correction while global commodities are coming down due to Omicron [variant of the coronavirus]. There may be an element of one-offs in November imports too and coming months may show better numbers," he added.

The downturn in the market may be treated as an opportunity, he said.

The view was also shared by CEO of Topline Securities Mohammad Sohail who said the "shocking" import bill in November, coupled with the central bank's "aggressive borrowing" in yesterday's T-bill auction were behind the nosedive.

Global trend

Meanwhile, AKY Securities Chief Executive Officer Amin Yousuf noted that stock markets across the world were bearish on the back of countries imposing restrictions to control the spread of the Omicron variant. A similar effect was also seen at the PSX, he added.

The hike in the interest rate by 125 basis points by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) during the auction of T-bills was also increasing investors' problems, Yousuf said. In addition, there was an expectation of further hike in the interest rate in the monetary policy announcement on December 14 because of which there was selling pressure in the market, he added.

Meanwhile, the US dollar soared to Rs176.30 in interbank market after gaining Rs1 in value.

Rise in trade deficit, inflation

A day earlier, the government released provisional data that showed trade deficit rose steeply by 162.4pc in the month of November, driven largely by more than triple increase in imports compared to exports from the country.

The reversing trend in trade deficit was witnessed for the fifth consecutive month as merchandise trade deficit reached $5.107 billion in November against $1.946bn over the corresponding month last year. This is the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month in terms of value.

Earlier this week, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed inflation edged up to 11.5pc from 9.2pc, the highest increase noted in the past 20 months influenced by a record hike in fuel prices in October.

The massive rupee depreciation fuelled import-led inflation. Inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to its highest level in 20 months — the period when global oil prices kept rising steadily undermining earlier gains.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Cats
Dec 02, 2021 11:50am
PSX reflects economic condition of pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Dec 02, 2021 12:19pm
Collapse is not a good thing.
Reply Recommend 0
Yingyang
Dec 02, 2021 12:23pm
The government is in paralysis having no clue how to fix the economy. All the indicators of economic performance are showing downward trend.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 02, 2021 12:32pm
Trust me PTI has lost it.The guy who is supposed to manage our country's economy has to his credit leading a bank to bankruptcy. So all fasten your seat belts.
Reply Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Dec 02, 2021 12:47pm
Rocky times ahead under the leadership of the handsome selected leader.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

02 Dec 2021

Funding for polls

THE PTI government’s autocratic mentality is again on full display, even as it feigns adherence to the law....
02 Dec 2021

Soaring prices

PRICES are surging. And they are increasing at a much faster pace than anticipated, burdening millions of...
Ali Wazir’s bail
Updated 02 Dec 2021

Ali Wazir’s bail

IT has been a long time coming, but MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ali Wazir has finally been granted bail...
Covid funds controversy
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Covid funds controversy

A COMPREHENSIVE and detailed report by the auditor general of Pakistan on the utilisation of Covid-19 funds by the...
01 Dec 2021

Sindh LG law

THE Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, introduced by the PPP to roll back the Musharraf-era local bodies system in ...
Monster of circular debt
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Monster of circular debt

The crisis facing the energy sector cannot be tackled sustainably without taming the many elephants in the room.