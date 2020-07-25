DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 25, 2020

Bilawal sees Matiullah, expresses solidarity with him

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 25 Jul, 2020

Email

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Matiullah Jan's kidnapping were against basic human rights and the Constitution of the country. — Photo courtesy video screengrab from PPP's Twitter account
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Matiullah Jan's kidnapping were against basic human rights and the Constitution of the country. — Photo courtesy video screengrab from PPP's Twitter account

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday visited the residence of senior journalist Matiullah Jan who was recently recovered after being kidnapped in Islamabad.

In a related development, the journalist in his statement recorded before a magistrate said that anti-democratic forces were behind his abduction.

During the meeting with Matiullah Jan, the PPP chairman said that his kidnapping and all such incidents were against basic human rights and the Constitution of the country.

“The issues faced by the country cannot be solved until freedom of expression is protected in the country. One can agree or disagree with the point of view of Mr Matiullah Jan, but no one can usurp his right to speak and such kidnappings are done by small people,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari added.

Journalist records statement before magistrate, accuses anti-democratic forces of being behind his kidnapping

The PPP leader said that his party had always fought for the rights of journalists and freedom of expression in the country and it would continue to do so in future as well.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan was a democratic country and such acts of kidnapping were in fact attacks on democracy, freedom of press and human rights.

The PPP chairman said he had come to express his solidarity with Mr Jan as whatever had been done to the journalist could be done to anyone.

He praised the bravery of Mr Jan and members of his family who remained steadfast and firm on principles, adding that Mr Jan’s resolve was a treasure for this generation and generations to come.

Mr Jan, while recording his statement before the magistrate, said those who derailed the democratic system and conspired against the Constitution of Pakistan were behind his kidnapping.

He said the kidnappers initially kept him at some police station-like place and then kept moving him from one place to another. He said the kidnappers also manhandled him and kept torturing him during the illegal detention.

He said the kidnappers finally dropped him at a place near the Agriculture Department of the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team constituted to probe the abduction visited the venue and recovered some items, including a piece of cloth used to blindfold the senior journalist, the insulation tape put around the journalist’s mouth to keep him silent and empty water bottles, from the site.

Talking to Dawn, Matiullah Jan’s brother Advocate Shahid Akbar Abbasi said that when they suggested to the investigators to recover data from the multi-billion-rupee Safe City project, they learnt that nearly half of the CCTV cameras there were out of order.

Mr Jan was kidnapped from outside the Government Girls School G-6/3 on July 21 by some unknown people. He was, however, released after outcry of the national and international media, political leadership, civil society and diplomats. The Islamabad High Court also issued a strict order for his production by relevant authorities.

Later, the Supreme Court also took notice of his abduction and sought a report from the inspector general of Islamabad in this regard.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sid
Jul 25, 2020 08:47am
When you have corrupt people portraying themselves as saviours of democracy and free speech, it just shows you how messed up pakistan is right now. It will take 20 years to rid Pakistan of this Mafia if the right people are in power.
Recommend 0
Pakistani Guy
Jul 25, 2020 08:50am
Really? And who killed PPP-critical journalists Zulfiqar Mandrani and Aziz Memon?
Recommend 0
AAA
Jul 25, 2020 08:53am
That is what we called kind hearted leader, good gesture.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jul 25, 2020 08:56am
Has Bilawal ever met with families of those whose loves ones died because of dog bites or lack of food and water in Thur?
Recommend 0
Sadaat.
Jul 25, 2020 09:42am
And he didnt call on the family of Aziz Memon , in Sindh.. Double standards..
Recommend 0
James
Jul 25, 2020 09:43am
Hope Mr Jan’s platelets are okay.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 25, 2020 09:45am
PML Nawaj is spineless under Shahbaz Sharif leadership. Maryam should driving seat now
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 25, 2020 09:50am
Matiullah look like poor Journalist see his shabby house and in comparison Kamran khan , Mohamad Mallick, Arif Bhatti having palatial house.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Jul 25, 2020 09:50am
If politicians back up journalist community, no Agency would dare to abduct them in future. Other leaders should follow Bilawal's gesture.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

25 Jul, 2020

Regulating real estate

THE federal government’s decision to set up the Real Estate Regulatory Authority is expected to deliver effective...

25 Jul, 2020

Banning online apps

THE season of moral policing and censorship is yet again upon us. In a fresh move to clamp down on digital ...

25 Jul, 2020

Nuclear security

THE issue of security of nuclear facilities is a very sensitive one, and countries need to constantly upgrade their...

24 Jul, 2020

Sleeper cells active again?

THE existence of sleeper cells is often the caveat to declarations about militancy having been eradicated. That is...

24 Jul, 2020

NFC change

THE new notification issued by the PTI government changing the composition of the 10th National Finance Commission...

24 Jul, 2020

Bangladesh phone call

PAKISTAN-Bangladesh relations have been going through a decidedly cool phase, particularly since Sheikh Hasina Wajed...