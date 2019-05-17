Pakistan wrap up innings at 340-7 as Imam survives injury scare
Pakistan posted a 341-run target for England on Friday in the fourth one-day international in the five-match series.
Earlier, Pakistan breathed a sigh of relief after scans of Imam-ul-Haq — who had suffered a pre-World Cup injury scare after being struck by England paceman Mark Wood — showed that he did not suffer any broken bones.
The 23-year-old left-handed opener had to retire hurt after a ball by Wood hit him on the elbow but returned to accompany captain Sarfraz Ahmed in the 48th over of Pakistan's innings after Hasan Ali got out.
The incident took place in the fourth over of Friday's penultimate international of the five-match series at Trent Bridge when left-handed opener Imam missed an intended pull off an 89 mph delivery from the recalled Wood that hit him on the elbow.
Imam, fresh from his career-best 151 in the third ODI at Bristol on Tuesday, fell to the ground and winced on the turf in the agony.
The 23-year-old nephew of Pakistan great and selection chief Inzamam-ul-Haq then had several minutes' treatment before retiring hurt on three not out, with the tourists then nine without loss.
England stand-in captain Jos Buttler had elected to field against Pakistan after he won the toss in the day/night fourth one-day international at Trent Bridge on Friday as the World Cup hosts looked to complete a series win.
England, 2-0 up with two games to play in this five-match series, made five changes from the side that beat Pakistan by six wickets in Bristol on Tuesday in another day/night clash.
The first ODI of the series on at the Oval May 8 was declared a no result due rain.
Vice-captain Buttler led the side as England one-day captain Eoin Morgan served a one-game ban imposed after the team's slow over-rate in Bristol.
Buttler, England's first choice white-ball wicket-keeper had been rested from Tuesday's match following his blistering century at Southampton in the second ODI last weekend.
The talented Buttler was back behind the stumps on Friday after England rested Test gloveman and dynamic ODI opener Jonny Bairstow following the Yorkshireman's 128 in Bristol.
World Cup favourites England had always made it clear they would rotate their side during the Pakistan series ahead of next week's announcement of a final 15-man squad that they hope will see them win the showpiece ODI tournament for the first time.
Bairstow's absence saw Hampshire top-order batsman James Vince given another chance to make a case for World Cup selection.
England also freshened up their attack, recalling fast bowler Mark Wood for his first international appearance of the season and pairing the Durham paceman with recently-qualified Sussex quick Jofra Archer, rested from the last two matches.
The duo replaced fellow quicks Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett, while leg-spinner Adil Rashid replaced left-arm quick David Willey.
Pakistan, who beat England in the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy en route to winning the last major global ODI tournament staged in Britain, made three changes.
Senior spin bowling all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez returned while teenage fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was also included in their side.
Trent Bridge has twice seen England post the highest innings totals in one-day international history during the past three years — with their mammoth 481 for six against world champions Australia last year following a score of 444 for three against Pakistan at the Nottingham ground in 2016.
Teams
England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammed Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain
Comments (17)
Imam and Azam are only two batsmen of international caliber. I hope Imam's injury is not serious and he is back for world cup.
why have they benched harris sohail in place of malik and hafeez...he is currently in form and performing better than both these batsmen.. we will ruin his confidence...
It's the 32nd over and on a placid batting track, Pakistan's run rate is below 6 with only one wicket down.This team is doomed for failure, no real batting fire power. Good luck!
By looking at his reaction, it appears the injury maybe very serious. If so, his WC participation is in serious doubt.
Greenshirts are in "must win" situation today, if they want to make the fifth and final match of the on-going ODI series with England in England more thrilling and exciting. Let's wait and see if they can do it?
Batting pitch and Green's run rate is not looking promising. Eng opt to bowl!!!!
It's reminding me the start of WC 1992 which Pakistan end up winning. Waqar got injured and miss the WC then Javed Miandad wasn't 100 percent fit but end up playing the major role in WC 1992 winning. Am I trying to say that Pakistan will win this 2019 WC well time will tell.
there is a thing called elbow guard which generally our players don't wear. pls dont compromise on safety no matter how big of a player you are. wish you speedy recovery and hope its a lesson for the remaining career
Sad news. This perhaps is Abid Alis chance
Very sad that injured both elbows
Deliberate action to avoid him in WC
On a wicket like this where there is no bounce even 350 will not be a safe score. England will make it 3-0
Can anyone explain that what is Sarfraz´role in this batting line up?
I think he was not wearing arm guard. Safety first.
Sad.... I like the way this guy bats, despite the barbs that people hurl at him
Protecting Imam from Abid Ali brilince to happen.evrybdy gets opportunity except unlucky Abid Ali.
Overall good batting performance three times in a row! Bowlers need to come to the party.